Home News Dundee

Scots language grants available to Dundee, Tayside and Fife creatives

£500 Wee Grants for Creativity in the Scots Leid are open to everyone and being backed by Tayside and Fife creatives

By Michael Alexander
Taylor Dyson and Calum Kelly. Image: Alistair Heather
Taylor Dyson and Calum Kelly. Image: Alistair Heather

A new source of grant funding for Scots language creatives is open for applications.

The fund, provided by Creative Scotland and administered by Hands up For Trad, offers grants of £500 to creatives producing work for audiences using the Scots language.

‘Wee Grants for Creativity in the Scots Leid’ are open to everyone – individuals and groups – and can be used to support audience-facing creative work of any kind.

There is £10,000 to distribute, meaning that twenty applications will be successful.

Who is supporting the Scots language grants in Dundee and beyond?

Dundee theatre makers Calum Kelly and Taylor Dyson regularly put on shows in Dundonian Scots.

They have toured their Dundee show ‘Ane City’ across Scotland and internationally, as well as bringing shows to grassroots venues throughout Dundee.

Backing for Scots language funds from Calum Kelly and Taylor Dyson. Image: Alistair Heather

“We’ve seen first-hand the impact using Scots has on audiences so it’s great to see funding specifically made to bring work to new and existing audiences in the language they speak,” said Calum.

“Scots language work is more vital than ever and has amazing potential to help reshape Scotland’s cultural scene for the better”.

Scotland’s Fife-based Makar is also supporting the Scots language grants

The new fund has the backing of Scotland’s Makar, the Fife-based national poet Kathleen Jamie, who herself produces new work in Scots.

She said:“Tak tent podcasters, theatre-makars, tellers o tales, and film-fowk, there’s a chance for creative folk, as yaises Scots, tae apply for some siller and get yer wark oot intae the warld!

National poet Kathleen Jamie. Image: Alistair Heather

“For ower lang, Scots has been dingit soon as a seicont class, wanwirth language. But athing changes.”

Courier columnist Alistair Heather is managing the Scots language grants fund

Alistair Heather, who is managing the fund, said:“We want tae help ye get ye wark oot there, in ony dialect o Scots.

“Mibbie yer a stand-up comedian wi a routine ye want tae film.

“Or mibbie yer a traditional storyteller wha wants tae pit oan an event.

“Mibbie yer a theatre makar wi a show comin up an ye need mair time tae workshoap, or want tae pit oan a scratch night o new wark.

Alistair Heather

“Mibbie ye hae a smashin idea fir a Scots podcast, a new Scots animation, a comic.

“Sae lang’s yer wark is guid quality an will speak tae an audience, we want tae hae an application fae you!”

Simon Thoumire, creative director from Hands up For Trad added: “The Scots language Awards have been growing every year, and the talent coming through is incredible.

“This new source of grant funding will support the current generations of superb Scots talent, as well as encouraging younger Scottish creatives to engage with the language.

“I can’t wait to see what emerges from the funded projects!”

How to access the Scots language grants

Wee Grants for Creativity in the Scots Leid is open now and accepting applications until December 31.

Applications are made through the Scots Language Awards website, https://projects.handsupfortrad.scot/scotslanguageawards/

  • See The Courier’s Weekend mag of November 25 for more on the debate surrounding use of the Scots language.

Conversation