Huge crane towers above Pittenweem homes as repairs begin on storm-battered sea wall

Emergency repairs to Pittenweem sea wall have begun, a month after its dramatic collapse.

Several homes on Abbey Wall Road and The Gyles were left precariously close to the sea after parts of the coastal defence were ruined on October 29

The subsidence followed a battering, firstly by Storm Babet and then a particularly high spring tide.

A crane has now been brought in to install concrete blocks to protect the historically listed properties above.

Fife Council said the move was part of a short-term solution and was expected to be complete early next week.

A longer-term repair is still being developed.

Pittenweem sea wall repair has been ‘a long time coming’

Pittenweem resident Rob Allen was standing on the sea wall following an afternoon dog walk when it collapsed beneath him.

He was critical of the council for a lack of action in the wake of the storm, as the erosion crept ever-closer to his home on Abbey Wall Road.

However, East Neuk Liberal Democrat councillor Sean Dillon said people were now hugely relieved to see work begin.

He said: “The people of the village I’ve spoken to are glad to see the work finally getting done, as am I.

“It’s been a long time coming and I hope these repairs will put people’s minds at rest.”

Fife Council‘s transportation spokesman Altany Craik confirmed a long-term solution is being worked on.

The Labour councillor added: “In the meantime, this is a much-needed temporary repair that should provide adequate coastal protection throughout the winter and beyond.”