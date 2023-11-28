Man, 26, airlifted to hospital after crash on A827 in Perthshire

A man was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital after a crash in Perthshire.

Emergency services were called to the A827, near Aberfeldy, at around 6.30pm on Monday.

A 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital in Dundee by air ambulance.

Only one car was involved in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson: “Around 6.30pm on Monday, 27 November, 2023 officers were called to a single vehicle collision southbound on the A827, near to Aberfeldy.

“Emergency services attended and a 26-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital by air ambulance.

“Recovery was arranged.”

The road was closed for several hours following the crash.

Stagecoach was forced to cancel and divert buses until after 11pm.