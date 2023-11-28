Owner says music at proposed Crieff gym would be played at ‘low volume’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner says music at proposed Crieff gym would be played at 'low volume'

If allowed, the facility would be open daily between 6am and 9pm.

By Kieran Webster
A new gym could open up on Crieff's High Street on the site of an old bakery.
A new gym could open up on Crieff's High Street.

Plans have been lodged to bring a members-only gym to Crieff with hopes it will “benefit the health and wellbeing” of the town.

Simon Hughes has applied to convert a former bakery into a gymnasium on Crieff’s High Street.

His supporting statement claims the gym would benefit the community.

It comes after Mr Hughes recently withdrew plans to build a house elsewhere on the site following three objections and two letters of support.

He has previously gained planning permission to build flats at the site too.

Crieff gym to ‘benefit the area’

The gym would be open between 6am and 9pm every day, with low-level music playing during opening hours.

It would have no more than 100 members, with only a small percentage likely to use it at any one time.

The planning statement says: “I have spoken with a lot of people in town, neighbours and friends; all have agreed that such a facility would be of benefit to the area.

“Some people I have spoken to will travel to Perth to visit the gym as Crieff is under-provisioned for this.

High Street in Crieff.
High Street in Crieff.

“Additionally, I have spoken to personal trainers who struggle to find a space they can use, often jumping between locations or having to use the outdoors.

“Music would be played at a low volume only, most gym goers tend to listen to their own music via headphones so music would be to avoid pure silence.”

The supporting statement adds that the plans would bring to life derelict and unused buildings on the site.

Equipment and facilities at the proposed gym would sit over two levels.

The statement adds: “Personally as well as from conversations with residents it feels like a positive use of currently derelict buildings that have been grossly misused for many years and will bring a useful facility to the centre of Crieff that will benefit the health and well-being of members.

“The buildings lend themselves well to a small fitness facility given the central location.”

The plans can be viewed on Perth and Kinross Council’s planning portal.

