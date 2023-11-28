Owner says music at proposed Crieff gym would be played at ‘low volume’

Plans have been lodged to bring a members-only gym to Crieff with hopes it will “benefit the health and wellbeing” of the town.

Simon Hughes has applied to convert a former bakery into a gymnasium on Crieff’s High Street.

His supporting statement claims the gym would benefit the community.

It comes after Mr Hughes recently withdrew plans to build a house elsewhere on the site following three objections and two letters of support.

He has previously gained planning permission to build flats at the site too.

Crieff gym to ‘benefit the area’

The gym would be open between 6am and 9pm every day, with low-level music playing during opening hours.

It would have no more than 100 members, with only a small percentage likely to use it at any one time.

The planning statement says: “I have spoken with a lot of people in town, neighbours and friends; all have agreed that such a facility would be of benefit to the area.

“Some people I have spoken to will travel to Perth to visit the gym as Crieff is under-provisioned for this.

“Additionally, I have spoken to personal trainers who struggle to find a space they can use, often jumping between locations or having to use the outdoors.

“Music would be played at a low volume only, most gym goers tend to listen to their own music via headphones so music would be to avoid pure silence.”

The supporting statement adds that the plans would bring to life derelict and unused buildings on the site.

Equipment and facilities at the proposed gym would sit over two levels.

The statement adds: “Personally as well as from conversations with residents it feels like a positive use of currently derelict buildings that have been grossly misused for many years and will bring a useful facility to the centre of Crieff that will benefit the health and well-being of members.

“The buildings lend themselves well to a small fitness facility given the central location.”

The plans can be viewed on Perth and Kinross Council’s planning portal.