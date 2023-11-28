Josh Mulligan steps up Dundee return as senior pros help reserves hit 4 past Livingston

A strong Dundee reserve side smashed four past Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The Dark Blues used the Reserve League contest to keep some senior men ticking over.

It was also a chance to get some much-needed minutes into Josh Mulligan’s legs as he continues his recovery from hernia surgery.

The Scotland U/21 international started in West Lothian alongside a host of first-team colleagues.

Also in were goalkeeper Adam Legzdins alongside defenders Lee Ashcroft and Cammy Kerr.

Scott Tiffoney continued his own comeback from injury while Zach Robinson started up front.

Loanees Ryan Howley and Marcel Lewis were also in the starting line-up.

And that experience and extra class counted against Livingston.

Dominant

Dundee were dominant from the start and gave themselves a comfortable 2-0 lead inside 23 minutes.

Burnley’s Lewis sent in a free-kick for Ashcroft to head his side in front. The big defender hasn’t played a first-team match since August.

That was on 19 minutes, Four minutes later and the lead was doubled as Kerr found Robinson for the striker to square to Tiffoney to finish.

It was 3-0 before half-time with Mulligan seeing an effort saved and Robinson following up to grab his first of the afternoon.

Chances were few and far between in the second period.

Dundee weren’t finished with the scoring, however, as substitute Euan Mutale crashed a shot in off the far post for 4-0.

Legzdins would make a strong save in the closing stages to protect his clean sheet.

And the Dark Blues saw out the contest to move top of the Reserve League after four games played.

Dundee XI: Legzdins, Kerr, Murray, Lochhead, Tiffoney, Ashcroft, Mulligan, Robinson, Howley, Lewis, Allan.

Subs: McKelvie, Donald, Sweenie-Rowe, Lorimer, Clark, Mutale, Mohammed.