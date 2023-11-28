Josh Mulligan steps up Dundee return as senior pros help reserves hit 4 past Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Josh Mulligan steps up Dundee return as senior pros help reserves hit 4 past Livingston

The Dark Blues were comfortable winners at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

By George Cran
Josh Mulligan takes on Dumbarton
Josh Mulligan is recovering from a hernia operation. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

A strong Dundee reserve side smashed four past Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The Dark Blues used the Reserve League contest to keep some senior men ticking over.

It was also a chance to get some much-needed minutes into Josh Mulligan’s legs as he continues his recovery from hernia surgery.

The Scotland U/21 international started in West Lothian alongside a host of first-team colleagues.

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Dundee FC defender Cammy Kerr was one of a number of senior players in reserve team action. Image: SNS

Also in were goalkeeper Adam Legzdins alongside defenders Lee Ashcroft and Cammy Kerr.

Scott Tiffoney continued his own comeback from injury while Zach Robinson started up front.

Loanees Ryan Howley and Marcel Lewis were also in the starting line-up.

And that experience and extra class counted against Livingston.

Dominant

Dundee were dominant from the start and gave themselves a comfortable 2-0 lead inside 23 minutes.

Burnley’s Lewis sent in a free-kick for Ashcroft to head his side in front. The big defender hasn’t played a first-team match since August.

Lee Ashcroft slides in on Connor Wilkinson. Image: SNS
Dundee FC defender Lee Ashcroft (right) hasn’t featured for the first team in three months. Image: SNS

That was on 19 minutes, Four minutes later and the lead was doubled as Kerr found Robinson for the striker to square to Tiffoney to finish.

It was 3-0 before half-time with Mulligan seeing an effort saved and Robinson following up to grab his first of the afternoon.

Chances were few and far between in the second period.

Dundee weren’t finished with the scoring, however, as substitute Euan Mutale crashed a shot in off the far post for 4-0.

Legzdins would make a strong save in the closing stages to protect his clean sheet.

And the Dark Blues saw out the contest to move top of the Reserve League after four games played.

Dundee XI: Legzdins, Kerr, Murray, Lochhead, Tiffoney, Ashcroft, Mulligan, Robinson, Howley, Lewis, Allan.

Subs: McKelvie, Donald, Sweenie-Rowe, Lorimer, Clark, Mutale, Mohammed.

