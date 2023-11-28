Masterchef star Dean Banks challenges Scottish Government on business rates relief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Masterchef star Dean Banks challenges Scottish Government on business rates relief

The chef wants Scottish hospitality businesses to "rally together" and put pressure on the government.

By Gavin Harper
Dean Banks runs Haar in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dean Banks runs Haar in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Arbroath’s Masterchef star Dean Banks has urged the Scottish Government to follow in Westminster’s footsteps and offer rates relief.

The move for retail, leisure and hospitality businesses in England and Wales was announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt as part of the autumn statement.

However, Mr Banks, who opened his latest venture, St Andrews bar Dune at the weekend, wants more done to help their Scottish counterparts.

Mr Banks’ businesses also include Temple Lane in Dundee and flagship Haar in St Andrews.

In a video shared with more than 5,000 followers on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “There’s been a 75% reduction in business rates, which is great for the hospitality industry.

“However here in Scotland it hasn’t been given to us. I’m not sure why – it doesn’t really make sense.

“Obviously if the government is offering it there, why can’t our government?

“I just think the Scottish hospitality businesses should rally together. I don’t understand why it’s any different.

“We’ve got businesses all round the country and I don’t understand why we’re not being given this rates relief.

Masterchef star welcomes minimum wage rise

He welcomed the increase of the minimum wage – also announced by Mr Hunt last week. But Mr Banks said it would impact businesses.

Perthshire hotelier Stephen Leckie, who runs Crieff Hydro, said it would cost his business £750,000.

Mr Banks, a finalist on the 2018 edition of MasterChef: The Professionals said: “It’s a great thing the minimum wage is going up.

“But it’s the businesses that are going to pay for it. The government are not supporting us.”

Operations manager Ruairi Mitchell with Dean Banks at the new bar in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He said he had been trying to contact MPs and MSPs to raise the issue, however, his queries had fallen “on deaf ears”.

Mr Banks finished the two-minute video by saying: “Give us the same as what England and Wales has.”

On social media, the Scottish Hospitality Group said it was hoping rates reduction would feature in next month’s Scottish budget.

Economic challenges ‘underline’ case for business rates relief

Federation of Small Businesses Scotland policy chairman Andrew McRae said: “It’s great news for our fellow small business owners south of the border in these hard-pressed sectors.”

Mr Banks puts the finishing touches to a snack platter of oyster, sea buckthorn and rhubarb. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He added similar reliefs should be introduced in Scotland.

“We’ll be pressing this case with the finance secretary as she draws up next month’s Scottish Budget.”

Scottish Government responds

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish budget 2023-24 ensured the lowest poundage in the UK for the fifth year in a row.

“It supports a package of reliefs worth an estimated £749 million, including the Small business bonus scheme (SBBS) which is estimated to take over 100,000 properties out of rates altogether.

“We further estimate around half of the properties in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors to be eligible for 100% SBBS relief in 2023-24.

“Decisions on non-domestic rates policies for 2024-25 will be made as part of the Budget on December 19.”

