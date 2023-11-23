Crieff Hydro owner says national living wage hike will cost business £750,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Crieff Hydro owner says national living wage hike will cost business £750,000

Stephen Leckie said the new rate does not account for the fact his staff receive tips.

By Rob McLaren
Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro.
Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro.

Crieff Hydro owner Stephen Leckie says an increase of more than £1 an hour in the national living wage will cost his business £750,000.

The rise from £10.42 to £11.44 an hour was announced by chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his autumn statement. The 9.8% increase will take effect from April 1.

Mr Leckie employs 860 staff across seven Scottish venues including Murraypark Hotel in Crieff and the flagship Crieff Hydro resort.

He said the increase comes at a time when his energy costs and rates have also risen significantly.

“No one is arguing against the concept of a national living wage,” he said.

“But this is a big hike and more than we had planned. We’d set our budgets based at a rate of £11.

Stephen Leckie

“Our wage bill is around £15 million a year with around half of our staff being paid a little more than the current national living wage.

“This will add around £750,000 at a time when we’ve been impacted by a huge increase in energy costs and rates.”

Mr Leckie said staff being paid above the current national living wage may also expect their wages to increase.

“It will have a knock-on effect,” he added. “A member of staff currently paid £11.50 will now expect a rise to reflect their years of service.”

Should staff tips be part of national living wage calculation?

The Crieff Hydro owner said the national living wage is not fairly calculated for hospitality businesses.

He said some of his staff members could expect to receive around £300 a month in tips. This is taxed but not judged to be part of an hourly rate.

Crieff Hydro.

Meanwhile his staff also receive meals, which is again another saving, worth around £1 an hour.

“At the moment our staff could be on £10.50, but the meal allowance is worth another £1 an hour and tips add another £2 an hour,” he said.

“The national living wage doesn’t account for these benefits.”

Scottish budget demands

Ahead of next month’s Scottish budget, Mr Leckie – who is also president of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce – said the decision to extend 75% business rates relief for hospitality businesses in England must be matched by the Scottish Government.

He also said the difference in income tax bands and rates between Scotland and England could not increase further.

Stephen Montgomery, director of the Scottish Hospitality Group, echoed the call for rates relief.

He said: “The survival of our jobs, our livelihoods and local venues across Scotland are on the line and depend on emergency support.

“The reality is that Scottish hospitality is fighting for survival. The cost-of-living crisis and inflation has also seen the cost of doing business skyrocket, with energy prices and supplier costs going through the roof.”

Conversation