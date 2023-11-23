Council serves notice on new Blairgowrie holiday park over claims owners are living in lodges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council serves notice on new Blairgowrie holiday park over claims owners are living in lodges

The units should be used 'for holiday accommodation only'.

By Stephen Eighteen
The marketing suite at Bendochy Park, near Blairgowrie.
The marketing suite at Bendochy Park, near Blairgowrie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council has served a planning contravention notice on a new Blairgowrie holiday park.

Heritage Park Estates’ planning applications for the former Bendochy poultry farm site were given the go-ahead on condition that the units were “used for holiday accommodation only”.

But the council is now probing claims that properties at Bendochy Park are being occupied as a “sole or main residence”.

In March 2022, permission was granted for 43 lodges and 10 glamping pods – making it one of the biggest holiday parks in the region.

Several properties have been built as work continues to develop the land.

The Barrie Box farm shop at Bendochy Park.
A farm shop has been established on the site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A farm shop – called the Barrie Box – has also been set up on the site, located west of the A923 towards Coupar Angus, between the Monks Way and Myregiggs Road turn-offs to the east.

Advert says Blairgowrie holiday park ‘not suitable for residence’

The Bendochy Park website advertises “luxury lodges for all-year-round living.”

It has a section on developers Isaac McKenzie Jr and Nathan Smith.

A lodge at Bendochy Park.
Lodges at Bendochy Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It says: “Isaac and Nathan’s dedication makes Bendochy Park the ideal choice for those seeking a tranquil, year-round residence.”

However, an advert on Right Move for one of its lodges has a label in capital letters that clearly states: “This is a holiday home – not suitable for residence.”

The profile for the two-bedroom property – for sale at £124,750 – says there is a 365-day holiday licence.

It adds: “The park itself is a brand new development with all new services, roads, trees, plants etc and even a little farm shop.

“Made up of 43 bespoke built park home lodges finished to a very high standard and with the environment in mind.”

Council serves notice on Bendochy Park

Perth and Kinross Council said is now investigating a possible planning breach.

A 'for sale' sign at Bendochy Park.
A ‘for sale’ sign at the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A spokesperson said: “The council has been contacted in regard to the occupation of some of the units as people’s main or sole residence.

“The council are discussing the concerns raised with the developer and, in doing so, have served a planning contravention notice on the owners.”

This notice “requests information in regard to the alleged breach to establish if, in fact, a breach of planning control has occurred,” the statement continued.

“At this time an enforcement notice has not been served, only a planning contravention notice.”

The Courier has contacted Bendochy Park for comment.

