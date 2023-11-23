Council serves notice on new Blairgowrie holiday park over claims owners are living in lodges

Perth and Kinross Council has served a planning contravention notice on a new Blairgowrie holiday park.

Heritage Park Estates’ planning applications for the former Bendochy poultry farm site were given the go-ahead on condition that the units were “used for holiday accommodation only”.

But the council is now probing claims that properties at Bendochy Park are being occupied as a “sole or main residence”.

In March 2022, permission was granted for 43 lodges and 10 glamping pods – making it one of the biggest holiday parks in the region.

Several properties have been built as work continues to develop the land.

A farm shop – called the Barrie Box – has also been set up on the site, located west of the A923 towards Coupar Angus, between the Monks Way and Myregiggs Road turn-offs to the east.

Advert says Blairgowrie holiday park ‘not suitable for residence’

The Bendochy Park website advertises “luxury lodges for all-year-round living.”

It has a section on developers Isaac McKenzie Jr and Nathan Smith.

It says: “Isaac and Nathan’s dedication makes Bendochy Park the ideal choice for those seeking a tranquil, year-round residence.”

However, an advert on Right Move for one of its lodges has a label in capital letters that clearly states: “This is a holiday home – not suitable for residence.”

The profile for the two-bedroom property – for sale at £124,750 – says there is a 365-day holiday licence.

It adds: “The park itself is a brand new development with all new services, roads, trees, plants etc and even a little farm shop.

“Made up of 43 bespoke built park home lodges finished to a very high standard and with the environment in mind.”

Council serves notice on Bendochy Park

Perth and Kinross Council said is now investigating a possible planning breach.

A spokesperson said: “The council has been contacted in regard to the occupation of some of the units as people’s main or sole residence.

“The council are discussing the concerns raised with the developer and, in doing so, have served a planning contravention notice on the owners.”

This notice “requests information in regard to the alleged breach to establish if, in fact, a breach of planning control has occurred,” the statement continued.

“At this time an enforcement notice has not been served, only a planning contravention notice.”

The Courier has contacted Bendochy Park for comment.