New Blairgowrie holiday park at former poultry farm could be open by spring 2023

By Neil Henderson
September 4 2022, 10.00am Updated: September 4 2022, 12.26pm
The holiday park will be built on the site of the old Bendochy poultry farm near Blairgowrie.

Plans to create a new “high-quality” holiday park near Blairgowrie have been approved by council planners.

Heritage Park Estates will now press forward with plans to redevelop the former Bendochy poultry farm site, between Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus.

Phase one will see the construction of 19 holiday lodges as well as a reception building while a further five lodges and 10 glamping pods will be added at a later date.

Camping, caravan and children’s play facilities

Camping and caravan provision, as well as a children’s play area and on-site parking, will also be included on the eight-acre site – which has lain vacant since 2017.

Once completed, it will be one of the biggest holiday parks in the region.

Those behind the new park aim to capitalise on the growth in the staycation holiday market and increase in visitors to the region since Covid lockdowns.

The proposed layout of the new holiday park.

Mark Myles, head of planning in Scotland for Bidwells property consultants – which is involved with the project – told The Courier “We are delighted to see the application – which will bring high-quality holiday accommodation to the area – approved.

“Once fully operational, the park will attract increasing numbers of visitors to the area, which will have a positive knock-on effect for the businesses and the local economy.

Holiday park creates new jobs

“Development of a holiday park of this size will also see the creation of 14 new jobs, which could increase further once the business becomes fully operational.”

Work on the park is expected to start in the coming months with the site aiming to welcome its first visitors in spring 2023.

VisitScotland previously issued its support for the development, saying tourism is worth £564 million annually to Perthshire and that searches on its website for caravan and camping holidays have risen 38% since 2019.

