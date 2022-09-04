One-punch thug must pay £270 compensation to victim who needed £7.5k of dental work By Jamie Buchan September 4 2022, 11.00am Updated: September 4 2022, 12.26pm Dale McClure appeared at Perth Sheriff Court [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Fife geologist ranted about white privilege during stand-off with armed police Machete thug's dirty protest at HMP Perth cost taxpayers £3,000 Creep, 57, sexually assaulted teenage girl at Fife house party Friday court round-up — Road ban for nightmare neighbour Forfar woman lost job after drunken clash with police and paramedics Neglectful Angus owner banned from keeping pets after injured dog put to sleep Laughing Fife thug throttled woman in life-endangering attack Perth sex fiend caught with missing schoolgirl faces prison Fife rapist who dangled victim from railway bridge is jailed Sex beast arrested in Fife after two years on the run More from The Courier Body found in hunt for missing Abertay lecturer from Fife 4 Dundee United talking points as stats show major style change after Jack Ross… 4 Arbroath talking points as dire shots stat lays bare Lichties' problem New Blairgowrie holiday park at former poultry farm could be open by spring 2023 GINGER GAIRDNER: Cyclamen is the early herald of autumn Six crews tackle industrial estate fire in Perth