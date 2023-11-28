Tuesday court round-up — Letter-writing pest and social media fake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tuesday court round-up — Letter-writing pest and social media fake

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Perth man has admitted another offence relating to a city primary school.

John Stevenson, 49, appeared at the city’s sheriff court to admit acting in a threatening or abusive manner and resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

On December 20 last year, officers attended at his Gleneagles Road home where he lashed out, tensed his arms and attempted to prevent the application of handcuffs.

At a city school, he admitted shouting and swearing.

Pleas of not guilty were accepted to allegations he threatened police and urinated in a police van.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon deferred sentencing until January 10 for reports.

In 2020, Stevenson admitted haranguing pupils and staff at the same school with foul-mouthed abuse.

John Stevenson
John Stevenson at his 2020 court appearance.

Drunken Stevenson called teachers at the primary school “a bunch of wh*res” and told pupils he would “f***ing kill” them.

Perth murder

Craig Nixon admitted bludgeoning his father Ian Menzies to death with a hammer at his home in Perth city centre after a two-day drink and drugs binge. The 38-year-old then escaped to London.

Ian Menzies, Craig Nixon.
Ian Menzies (left) was murdered by his son Craig Nixon.

Letter-writing pest

An Angus pest has been handed concurrent community payback orders after writing worrying letters to women in his community.

John Dunbar was previously remanded at Perth Prison after writing letters, including one telling a woman he would not rape her.

While on remand for that matter, the 49-year-old began to write to a shop worker.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard his ongoing community payback order will not be completed until 2025.

Solicitor Keith Sym said Dunbar’s 50 days on remand “was a very scary experience for him.”

John Dunbar
John Dunbar.

Sheriff Krista Johnston imposed concurrent one-year supervision orders and made three-year-long non-harassment orders to protect the recipients of his letters.

She also placed Dunbar, of Thornton Place in Forfar, on the Sex Offenders Register for a year.

112 on the A9

An aspiring music teacher has been banned from the road after hitting 112mph on the A9 at Drumochter, Highland Perthshire. Kayleigh Hudson was driving her and her partner home in her Skoda after a holiday in Moray

Kayleigh Hudson
Kayleigh Hudson at Perth Sheriff Court.

Stalker

A man who was excused from attending court due to “significant anxiety issues” has admitted stalking two women using fake social media accounts.

Valentino Murdoch pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that caused the pair fear and alarm between March 1 and April 21 2021.

The charge states he repeatedly posted messages on social media that contained offensive remarks, swearing and threats from his home in Aberfeldy.

Murdoch, 28, made derogatory comments about their appearance and about their sexual orientation.

He admitted creating false profiles and usernames and used them to post offensive and threatening messages.

Solicitor David Holmes tendered a plea of guilty on his client’s behalf during a brief hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.

He handed Sheriff Alison McKay a GP letter explaining why Murdoch could not attend.
“I appreciate this is very unusual,” he said.

“I haven’t seen a background like this before.”

The court heard as well as anxiety, Murdoch suffers from agoraphobia.

Sheriff McKay deferred sentence until January 10 for reports and Murdoch, of Boltachan, near Aberfeldy, was not formally excused from attending.

Ferry cannabis farm

An Albanian drug dealer who arrived in the UK on a migrant boat was found running a £649,000 cannabis farm throughout a historic 15-room Broughty Ferry mansion. Flogerd Baqli, 26, lied that he was a victim of human trafficking when he was part of an organised crime gang overseeing a huge drug cultivation on Tayside at the start of the year.

42 Victoria Road, Broughty Ferry
The cannabis farm was found at 42 Victoria Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

