Aspiring music teacher clocked at 112mph in her Skoda on deadly A9

Kayleigh Hudson had been driving home from a holiday in the Lossiemouth area when she hit the eye-watering speed.

By Ross Gardiner
Kayleigh Hudson at Perth Sheriff Court.
Kayleigh Hudson at Perth Sheriff Court.

An aspiring music teacher has been banned from the road after hitting 112mph on one of the deadliest stretches of road in the UK.

Kayleigh Hudson was driving her and her partner home to Worksop in Nottinghamshire on August 28 last year, after a holiday in Moray.

On the A9 through Highland Perthshire, she soared 42mph over the dual carriageway’s speed limit.

After admitting speeding at Perth Sheriff Court, the 22-year-old was ordered to resit her test and fined.

Speed recorded

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “The locus is the A9 at Drumochter, a two-lane divided carriageway.

“At the time, it was 4.39pm.”

Ms Hodgson said at the time Hudson was heading south, it was daylight, the road was dry and visibility was good.

She added traffic flow in lane one was “moderate.”

Police were carrying out static speed checks and saw Hudson’s Skoda Fabia travelling in the overtaking lane.

At that time, she was driving “well in excess of the speed limit.”

As she passed, she provided a reading of 112mph in what was a 70mph zone.

Officers followed Hudson and signalled for her to pull over, which she did.

New driver

First offender Hudson was initially charged with dangerous driving.

However, she admitted a reduced charge of speeding.

Solicitor David Holmes said: “She’s a new driver.

“She has nothing else outstanding.

“She is a music student in her second year at Lincoln. She is hoping to be a music teacher.

“Much of her spare time is spent practising.

“She was driving herself and her partner home, having been on holiday in the Lossiemouth area.

“I think she didn’t realise she was travelling that fast.”

Disqualification ‘inevitable’

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis disqualified Hudson for eight months.

She must resit her test before getting behind the wheel again.

Also fining Hudson £600 plus a £40 victim surcharge, the sheriff said: “As far as I can see, your client just passed her test in December 2021.”

He told Hudson: “You were well in excess of the speed limit.

“Other drivers would not anticipate a vehicle travelling at that rate.

“I take into account the fact that a plea has now been agreed in relation to speeding, rather than driving dangerously.

“Nonetheless, disqualification is inevitable.”

