Dundee team news: 2 strikers miss training as Tony Docherty gives Josh Mulligan update

Dundee plan to field an experienced reserve side at Livingston today as Tony Docherty aims to keep his first team ticking over.

The Dens gaffer is also using the game as an opportunity to get Josh Mulligan back up to speed as he returns from a hernia operation.

The Scotland U/21 international has been out of action since his red card against Kilmarnock on September 23.

That was due to his two-game ban and then injury after suffering the hernia.

Mulligan returned to first-team training last week and was put through his paces ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Hibs.

Docherty, though, was reluctant to throw the youngster straight back into action.

“I’d rather get a game in him first after his injury,” the Dundee boss said.

“So we’ll see how he gets on in the reserve game tomorrow.

“Get through that, he’ll have a clean bill of health and will be available for selection.”

‘Bumps and bruises’

Docherty is also hoping he has a wide selection to choose from despite the weekend clash bringing a few complaints.

“We had a couple of bumps and bruises on Monday,” he added.

“Malachi Boateng and Owen Beck have knocks, Diego Pineda is injured.

“We have a reserve game at Livingston today and we’re planning to put out a really experienced team.

“Everybody will play in that that needs some game time. It’s important every squad member is up to speed.

“We saw the benefit on Saturday when the subs came on and the difference they made.”

Strikers

Amadou Bakayoko also didn’t train on Monday after picking up a knock in the first half against Hibs.

He ran the issue off during the game but the Dark Blues decided to rest the Sierra Leone international from training.

He is expected to be available for the weekend trip to Motherwell.

Pineda, however, is most likely to be out for that one.

“He pulled his quad muscle last week in training and he’s still nursing that,” Docherty revealed.

“He could be a couple of weeks with that.”