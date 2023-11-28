Dundee team news: 2 strikers miss training as Tony Docherty gives Josh Mulligan update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee team news: 2 strikers miss training as Tony Docherty gives Josh Mulligan update

The Dark Blues picked up some "bumps and bruises" in Saturday's defeat to Hibs.

By George Cran
Josh Mulligan takes on Dumbarton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan takes on Dumbarton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee plan to field an experienced reserve side at Livingston today as Tony Docherty aims to keep his first team ticking over.

The Dens gaffer is also using the game as an opportunity to get Josh Mulligan back up to speed as he returns from a hernia operation.

The Scotland U/21 international has been out of action since his red card against Kilmarnock on September 23.

That was due to his two-game ban and then injury after suffering the hernia.

Tony Docherty applauds the Dundee fans after seeing off Livingston at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock

Mulligan returned to first-team training last week and was put through his paces ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Hibs.

Docherty, though, was reluctant to throw the youngster straight back into action.

“I’d rather get a game in him first after his injury,” the Dundee boss said.

“So we’ll see how he gets on in the reserve game tomorrow.

“Get through that, he’ll have a clean bill of health and will be available for selection.”

‘Bumps and bruises’

Docherty is also hoping he has a wide selection to choose from despite the weekend clash bringing a few complaints.

“We had a couple of bumps and bruises on Monday,” he added.

Dundee star Owen Beck. Image: SNS/Ross Parker
Dundee FC star Owen Beck. Image: SNS/Ross Parker

“Malachi Boateng and Owen Beck have knocks, Diego Pineda is injured.

“We have a reserve game at Livingston today and we’re planning to put out a really experienced team.

“Everybody will play in that that needs some game time. It’s important every squad member is up to speed.

“We saw the benefit on Saturday when the subs came on and the difference they made.”

Strikers

Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee FC striker Amadou Bakayoko. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Amadou Bakayoko also didn’t train on Monday after picking up a knock in the first half against Hibs.

He ran the issue off during the game but the Dark Blues decided to rest the Sierra Leone international from training.

He is expected to be available for the weekend trip to Motherwell.

Pineda, however, is most likely to be out for that one.

“He pulled his quad muscle last week in training and he’s still nursing that,” Docherty revealed.

“He could be a couple of weeks with that.”

More from Dundee FC

Referee David Munro goes to the VAR monitor. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's VAR anger is no surprise - but don't point the finger…
Dundee star Owen Beck. Image: SNS/Ross Parker
Dundee star Owen Beck opens up on first goal, love for Dee fans and…
The Scottish Cup fourth round draw has been made.
Scottish Cup 4th round draw: Dundee away to Kilmarnock and St Johnstone at Airdrie
Owen Beck scored his first Dundee goal. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
3 Dundee talking points from Hibs defeat - off-colour Dark Blues, Owen Beck and…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty rues missed chances against Hibs as he addresses VAR panel…
Hibs celebrate the opening goal. Image: SNS
Dundee 1-2 Hibs: Player ratings and star man as sleepy Dee fall to home…
Dundee FC defenders Antonio Portales and Ricki Lamie celebrate.
Dundee and clean sheets - what is the key to Dark Blues' defensive success…
Dundee and United have plenty at stake this weekend. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee can solidify top six credentials v Hibs while United must be…
Tony Docherty applauds the Dundee fans after seeing off Livingston at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty backing 'outstanding' Dens Park fans to make difference against Hibs
Josh Mulligan is shown a red card by referee David Munro. Image: SNS
Panel finds only 3 VAR errors in Premiership - but TWO cost Dundee

Conversation