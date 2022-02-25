Perth man’s foul-mouthed rant at primary school pupils ends in unpaid work order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth man’s foul-mouthed rant at primary school pupils ends in unpaid work order

By Ross Gardiner
February 25 2022, 10.05am Updated: February 25 2022, 6.31pm
John Stevenson, yelled abuse at children and staff.

A Perth man has admitted haranguing local primary school children and staff with foul-mouthed abuse.

John Stevenson admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner outside the city primary school on August 12 2020.

Drunken Stevenson called teachers at the primary school “a bunch of wh*res” and told pupils he would “f***ing kill” them.

Stevenson pled guilty to acting in a manner “likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm”.

Shouted at pupils and staff

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis said the 48-year-old had attended at the primary school towards the end of the pupils’ lunch break.

Staff members were out in the playground and saw Stevenson speaking to some boys.

They could see him acting “in an abusive manner” towards the school children.

“The accused was shouting and swearing,” Ms Lewis said.

Stevenson was heard to shout: “I’m going to f***ing kill you” towards the children.

Ms Lewis said: “The accused continued, shouting ‘you f***ing stay away from my street’.”

Stevenson, a father, then turned to staff and shouted: “You f***ing keep them under control.”

“At this point, a member of staff asked the accused to keep away from the gate,” Ms Lewis said.

Stevenson replied: “What the f*** are you looking at, you’re just a f***ing wh*re.”

Returned for further confrontation

He left but soon came back to the playground fence.

He approached, shouting: “Bring it on.”

Ms Lewis said: “It became extremely apparent he was becoming extremely hostile.”

Stevenson shouted at staff: “You’re getting it” and “you’re all just a bunch of wh*res.”

Staff went to phone police and Stevenson mocked them, goading: “Go on, get your phone out.”

It was reported staff were concerned for the safety of pupils and the head teacher arrived.

Alcohol had been taken

Stevenson’s solicitor Linda Clark said her client lives near the school.

She said: “I think it’s clear from the report, there has been an alcohol difficulty.

“He has been living there for some time.

“He’d taken a quantity of alcohol.

“He had been in his garden.

“Of course, he’s the adult and he should have moved himself from the situation.

“He shouted at the children.

“There’s been no further repercussions.”

Sheriff James MacDonald placed Stevenson under supervision for a year and ordered him to complete 120 hours of unpaid work in that time.

The sheriff said: “This matter is a serious one.

“I have no doubt that you were under the influence of alcohol at the time.”

