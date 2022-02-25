LIVE MUSIC: Fresh Fruits and ripe new talent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new series of live sessions showcasing breaking talents is to be launched in Dundee next week by Make-That-A-Take Records.

The Fresh Fruits initiative is being staged at Conroy’s Basement.

MTAT head honcho Derrick Johnston says: “The concept is simple – three ‘new’ bands or basement ‘newcomers’ playing 30-minute sets with a straight cut of cash between artists and promoter – zero messin’.

“Ain’t nothing new, just the way we feel it should be done. Call this an introduction to basement punk principles, if ye will. This may become periodic or episodic, we’ll see how we go.”

Rad Apples and Everyday Pharaohs

First up next Friday, March 4, in the series based downstairs at the Rad Apples restaurant is a diverse trio of hotly-tipped outfits, including Glasgow emo punks Everyday Pharaohs.

Referring to the three-piece, Derrick declares: “This might’ve been called ‘grunge pop’ back in the day – refreshing pop arrangements, infectious melodies, fizzy guitars and hooky pop-punk melodies, like three west coast nerds playing yearning Scottish versions of The Lemonheads’ back catalogue or something ye’d find on Struggletown.”

Homegrown post-punk

Dundee noiseniks Corde Du Roi also feature on the Meadowside bill, with ‘Deeker’ Johnston saying: “We are very pleased to have these homegrown progressive post-punk/indie/funk-pop rockers visit us for the first time.

“Fresh from celebrating the release of their debut single Delirious on Juteopolis, we can expect plenty of energy and some big singalong choruses.”

Completing the opening Fresh Fruits line-up is the largely unknown duo Cat’s Cradle, a band Deeker reckons have considerable potential.

He adds: “Expect warm, fuzzy and soaring lo-fi melodic goth-pop, like Mazzy Star covering Chris Issak.”

Hills Are Ours is off

Elsewhere, the planned Perth Theatre unveiling of ex-Chumbawamba guitarist Buff Whalley’s latest musical project has fallen by the wayside.

Nowadays mainly involved in writing theatre pieces, the Lancashire-born anarcho-punk songsmith – who co-penned his former band’s massive 1997 hit Tubthumping – had been due to be joined by fellow wordsmith Daniel Bye at the Horsecross venue next Friday to perform the story and song offering These Hills Are Ours.

However, the scheduled Courier Country appearance of the first-ever collaboration between the duo – the work was inspired by a mutual passion for fell running and a need to flee urban West Yorkshire – has had to be axed due to illness.

Whalley was pivotal in the production of the off-road sport’s acclaimed Fellternative fanzine in the early ’90s and These Hills Are Ours has been hailed as a leftfield themed escape to wild places and the personal story of what the pair found out on their stamina-sapping ventures.

It’s unclear if the Perth date will be revived, with a venue spokesperson declaring yesterday: “Apologies, it’s due to cast illness.”

Separately, the Green Hotel in Kinross has three shows in the coming days that look set to keep its most diehard gig-goers satisfied.

Getting the music under way will be Scotland’s own Fab Four homage Just Beatles, who play the Backstage venue on Sunday afternoon.

They’re followed by an appearance from Mundell Music regular and Blues Band founder member Dave Kelly, who drops by the Green on Monday night to play a solo acoustic show.

Free and Bad Company tribute Free Again – largely made up of members of popular Eagles homage Hotel California Scotland – are in Kinross next Friday.

Indie troubadour Mt Doubt

Also on the live circuit, indie troubadour Mt Doubt is playing at three influential Courier Country venues in as many nights next week.

The Last Night From Glasgow signing, who released his debut album Doubtlands in 2020, is at Dundee’s Church on Thursday, then PJ Molloys in Dunfermline the following night and Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre on Saturday March 3.

Lastly, covers outfit Cherry Bombz play unplugged at Dundee’s Powrie Bar tonight before unleashing a ’90s Britpop-themed show with dj Paul McEwen at the Admiral tomorrow and going acoustic all over again at the city’s Gaiety on Sunday.