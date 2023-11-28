Small boat asylum seeker oversaw £649k cannabis farm in Broughty Ferry mansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Small boat asylum seeker oversaw £649k cannabis farm in Broughty Ferry mansion

Flogerd Baqli lied that he was a victim of human trafficking when he was part of an organised crime gang overseeing a huge drug cultivation.

By Gordon Currie
The cannabis farm was found in Victoria Road, Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.
The cannabis farm was found in Victoria Road, Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.

An Albanian drug dealer who arrived in the UK on a migrant boat was found running a £649,000 cannabis farm throughout a historic 15-room Scottish mansion.

Flogerd Baqli, 26, lied that he was a victim of human trafficking when he was part of an organised crime gang overseeing a huge drug cultivation on Tayside.

He was remanded in custody pending sentence on Tuesday after he admitted producing cannabis at 42 Victoria Road, Broughty Ferry, on January 30 this year.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told 649 cannabis plants were found inside the listed mansion – estimated to be worth £1.4 million – when it was raided by police.

Victoria Road, Broughty Ferry
Victoria Road, Broughty Ferry. Image: Google.

Baqli – who arrived in England on a boat from France – tried to flee but he was caught after a police chase and arrested close to the property.

Transported on small boat

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court: “He is an Albanian national and is unemployed.

“He has no known address in the United Kingdom.

“In June 2022, the accused was transported from France on a small boat, landing on the south coast of England, where he claimed asylum.

“He advised he was a victim of human trafficking and this was investigated by the authorities.

“He offered to plead guilty in June 2023 but that could not be accepted until the human trafficking had been fully investigated.

“A conclusive grounds decision that the accused was not a victim of human trafficking was intimated to the Crown on 17 October 2023.”

Drugs raid

Ms Mannion police were told of suspicions about a drug farm in the “substantial Victorian mansion with a private driveway” which appeared to be “in a state of renovation” and gained a search warrant.

“At 9am on 30 January entry was forced through the primary door.

“The accused and another male were seen and they ran out of a rear exit but were chased and apprehended.

“The property had been converted into a substantial cannabis cultivation.

“There were 14 different rooms – all containing a quantity of plants in two stages of growth and with sophisticated equipment.”

Cannabis farm
Police found a substantial cannabis farm in the mansion. Image: Shutterstock.

She told the court both downstairs and upstairs were divided into two distinct areas, split between fully-grown plants and partially-grown plants at seedling stage.

Ms Mannion said the officers recovered 316 fully grown plants, along with a further 332 plants at an earlier stage of growth.

She said the potential yield of the crop was £649,000.

‘Substantial, sophisticated cultivation site’

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “The narrative sets out a substantial and sophisticated cultivation site.

“It would seem likely this accused was a conduit for far more serious criminals who go about their business in an organised manner.

“One way the court can apply consistency is to use either the number of the plants or the potential value of the cultivation.

“The potential value in this case is in excess of half a million pounds – on any view that is a substantial quantity of drugs.

Victoria Road, Broughty Ferry
Victoria Road, Broughty Ferry. Image: Google.

“The accused must be under no illusion that despite being a conduit for others, the cultivation of a substantial quantity of cannabis could not have been achieved.

“The court shall be considering the imposition of imprisonment.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Bailey Pert (centre) celebrates scoring for St Johnstone B against Fraserburgh last year. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
St Johnstone youth player caught drug-driving outside Dens Park
Ashcroft met the woman from Dunfermline while gaming online. Image: Shutterstock.
Serious sex offender and wife illicitly moved to Fife to stay with woman he…
Kayleigh Hudson at Perth Sheriff Court.
Aspiring music teacher clocked at 112mph in her Skoda on deadly A9
Post Thumbnail
'I killed my own dad' - Man admits beating father to death with hammer…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'Addicted' to abuse and rapist bail breach
Wayne Clark and Matthew Clark admitted a number of assaults between them at Siberia Bar and Hotel. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife father and son's Aberdeen jaunt leads to violent bar brawl
Charles Tippet.
Dundee offender urged decoy '12-year-old' not to tell after he sent dirty picture
Darren Reape.
Revenge attack husband jailed for torching BMW in Fife street
dental covid tayside
Dundee dentist suspended after illegally posting intimate photos of ex-girlfriend online
Murderer John Lizanec.
John Lizanec unmasked: Warning signs, whining and paranoia of Tayside wife killer