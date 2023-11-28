Carnoustie Domino’s planning bid lodged

Domino’s could be coming to Carnoustie.

Plans have been lodged to turn an empty town centre shop into the pizza chain’s next Angus outlet.

The bid centres on the former Co-op at 1A High Street.

The vacant unit sits on the corner of the junction with Station Road.

Tayside Domino’s franchisee Henry Dawes has submitted the proposal to Angus Council.

Mr Dawes already has five local Domino’s outlets in a franchise portfolio he started in 2007.

The Grove Academy-educated businessman already operates from City Quay, Panmurefield, Douglas Road, Angus Court and Arbroath.

The thriving business has a £7.5 million annual turnover and employs more than 200 people.

And it serves up around 600,000 Domino’s pizzas each year.

The 44-year-old amateur racing driver is also in the process of creating a new outlet in Castle Street, Forfar.

He hopes the Carnoustie Domino’s plan will get the green light from Angus planners.

Henry said: “We already deliver to our Carnoustie faithful from our stores in Panmurefield and Arbroath, but we’re aware it’s quite a long way.

“We’re hoping to be able to open a local store so our customers can not only receive their orders a bit quicker but also benefit from our collection deals.”

Angus Council will consider the application in due course.