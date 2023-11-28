Disappearance of Dunfermline man, 59, ‘out of character’

Police say the disappearance of a missing 59-year-old man from Dunfermline is “out of character”.

Kenneth McLachlan was last seen in the South Larch Road area of the city at around 10pm on Monday.

Kenneth is described as being around 5ft 8in in height and of stocky build and walks with a limp.

When last seen, he was wearing a black puffer jacket and a black beanie hat.

Sergeant Ross Crawford said: “This is out of character for Kenneth and our inquiries are ongoing to trace him.

“I am appealing for anyone who has seen Kenneth or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also appeal to Kenneth himself to get in touch and let us know he is alright.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 280 of November 28.