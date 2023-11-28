Wife’s tribute to ‘amazing’ Perth businessman who died after cancer battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wife’s tribute to ‘amazing’ Perth businessman who died after cancer battle

Garry Cumming passed away in hospital, aged 53.

By Chloe Burrell
Garry Cumming.
Owner of Perthshire Flooring Garry Cumming has died after a short battle with cancer. Image: Julie Cumming

The wife of a well-known Perth businessman has paid tribute to her late husband who died following a short battle with cancer.

Garry Cumming passed away in hospital on November 22 at the age of 53.

Garry was the owner of Perthshire Flooring and Inveralmond Carpets. He was also the founding director of Lettings Direct which he ran with his wife Julie.

He began his career working in the family butcher shop, Cumming of Scone, which he soon built up to supply Scottish meat across central Scotland.

His wife Julie said that Garry often described himself as a “shop boy at heart”.

She said: “Garry was happiest at work when he was serving customers.

“He’d often joke that he was a shop boy at heart, and even throughout his treatment, he would drop in a couple of mornings a week to chat with the team and sell carpets.

“It was in his blood; he loved it.”

‘He made us laugh every single day’

Julie added that Garry made her and their daughter Carla, 14, “laugh every single day”.

Garry Cumming with wife Julie and daughter Carla.
Garry with wife Julie and daughter Carla. Image: Julie Cumming

She said: “He was very much a work-hard-play-hard guy, who loved spending time with his friends and family.

“He was extremely funny, and he made us laugh every single day. I’m grateful that we have so many happy memories together.”

In his spare time, Garry enjoyed running up Kinnoull Hill and the North Inch alongside his beloved dog Pip.

“He lived life to the absolute fullest and gave 110% to everything,” Julie continued.

“Whether that was running up a hill or running a business.

“He was an amazing dad, a great husband and my best friend.

“We already miss him terribly.”

Garry Cumming and daughter Carla.
Garry has been described as an “amazing dad” to daughter Carla. Image: Julie Cumming

Garry was diagnosed with kidney cancer last December and was looked after by the oncology team at NHS Tayside.

Julie added: “He approached his illness as he did everything in his life: with humour, straight talking and a fighting spirit.

“Carla and I would like to thank everyone who cared for and supported us during these past few months – and I know I speak for Garry when I say the team have been truly amazing.”

A service to celebrate Garry’s life will be held at Perth Crematorium on Friday, December 8 at 11.30am. All family and friends are welcome.

