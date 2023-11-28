Wife’s tribute to ‘amazing’ Perth businessman who died after cancer battle

The wife of a well-known Perth businessman has paid tribute to her late husband who died following a short battle with cancer.

Garry Cumming passed away in hospital on November 22 at the age of 53.

Garry was the owner of Perthshire Flooring and Inveralmond Carpets. He was also the founding director of Lettings Direct which he ran with his wife Julie.

He began his career working in the family butcher shop, Cumming of Scone, which he soon built up to supply Scottish meat across central Scotland.

His wife Julie said that Garry often described himself as a “shop boy at heart”.

She said: “Garry was happiest at work when he was serving customers.

“He’d often joke that he was a shop boy at heart, and even throughout his treatment, he would drop in a couple of mornings a week to chat with the team and sell carpets.

“It was in his blood; he loved it.”

‘He made us laugh every single day’

Julie added that Garry made her and their daughter Carla, 14, “laugh every single day”.

She said: “He was very much a work-hard-play-hard guy, who loved spending time with his friends and family.

“He was extremely funny, and he made us laugh every single day. I’m grateful that we have so many happy memories together.”

In his spare time, Garry enjoyed running up Kinnoull Hill and the North Inch alongside his beloved dog Pip.

“He lived life to the absolute fullest and gave 110% to everything,” Julie continued.

“Whether that was running up a hill or running a business.

“He was an amazing dad, a great husband and my best friend.

“We already miss him terribly.”

Garry was diagnosed with kidney cancer last December and was looked after by the oncology team at NHS Tayside.

Julie added: “He approached his illness as he did everything in his life: with humour, straight talking and a fighting spirit.

“Carla and I would like to thank everyone who cared for and supported us during these past few months – and I know I speak for Garry when I say the team have been truly amazing.”

A service to celebrate Garry’s life will be held at Perth Crematorium on Friday, December 8 at 11.30am. All family and friends are welcome.