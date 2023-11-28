£15m Kinross flood defence works could start in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

£15m Kinross flood defence works could start in 2025

Kinross has been hit badly by flooding, most recently in 2020 when residents were forced out of their homes twice in a year.

By Kathryn Anderson
Loch Leven, Kinross on misty day.
Properties next to Loch Leven are getting help to prevent flooding in Kinross. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Work on a Kinross flood prevention scheme could begin in 2025 after councillors agreed a design for the £15.3 million project.

The measures are intended to protect an estimated 194 businesses and homes.

It comes after a series of devastating floods in Kinross.

In 2020, residents on the town’s High Street and Queich Place were flooded out of their homes twice in six months.

Some had only just returned from the February 2020 flood when they were hit again in the August.

Flooded path and gardens in Kinross.
Kinross has been badly hit by flooding. Image: Kathryn Anderson.

The protection measures will include new flood walls and embankments along the South Queich burn.

Culvert improvements will be carried out on the Clash Burn.

A flood storage embankment will be created next to the M90 services at Turfhills.

And flood resilience measures will be introduced for a small number of properties next to Loch Leven.

Kinross affected badly by past flooding

The works were unanimously agreed by Perth and Kinross Council’s climate change and sustainability committee on Monday.

The Scottish Government will fund 80% of the project and the council the remaining 20%

Committee convener Richard Watters said: “The outline design of the scheme has been developed and has been the subject of extensive consultation with the community and local businesses.”

Richard Watters
Councillor Richard Watters. Image: Phil Hannah

The SNP Kinross-shire councillor added: “This is very good news for the local community who have been so badly affected by flooding in the past, especially in 2020 when two record-breaking floods – six months apart – caused a large amount of damage to homes and businesses in the area.”

Residents consulted on flood defences

Kinross was also hit badly by flooding in January 1993 and December 2006.

The main flood risk to homes and businesses comes from the South Queich, the Gelly Burn and the Clash Burn.

Consultants Mouchel carried out an initial flood study in the area.

Consulting engineers RPS went on to develop proposals, which were included on the national priority list for flood schemes.

Kinross locals were consulted on the measures at two sessions in the town in the autumn.

 

More from Perth & Kinross

Garry Cumming.
Wife's tribute to 'amazing' Perth businessman who died after cancer battle
Chico
Perth to observe 'Chico Time' as X-Factor star joins Christmas lights line-up
Bailey Pert (centre) celebrates scoring for St Johnstone B against Fraserburgh last year. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
St Johnstone youth player caught drug-driving outside Dens Park
A view of Golden Wok's location on Dunkeld Street from earlier in 2023.
Opening date revealed for first Chinese takeaway in Aberfeldy in over a decade
A 12-year-old was assaulted at the Viewlands Reservoir Park
Hunt for teens with Gucci bags as boy, 12, assaulted in Perth park
Kayleigh Hudson at Perth Sheriff Court.
Aspiring music teacher clocked at 112mph in her Skoda on deadly A9
Post Thumbnail
'I killed my own dad' - Man admits beating father to death with hammer…
Luke Maher, 8, writing letter to Santa watched by a youth in elf costume at Santa's Post Office, Crieff.
Crieff's Santa's post office back open for business
Haute Dolci, on the corner of High Street and South Methven Street in Perth.
Perth's new dessert café Haute Dolci to offer 'ridiculously large' portions as opening date…
submerged car in Craigie area of Perth
Council could fund new Perth flood defences itself to save time and further heartache

Conversation