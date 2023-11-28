£15m Kinross flood defence works could start in 2025

Work on a Kinross flood prevention scheme could begin in 2025 after councillors agreed a design for the £15.3 million project.

The measures are intended to protect an estimated 194 businesses and homes.

It comes after a series of devastating floods in Kinross.

In 2020, residents on the town’s High Street and Queich Place were flooded out of their homes twice in six months.

Some had only just returned from the February 2020 flood when they were hit again in the August.

The protection measures will include new flood walls and embankments along the South Queich burn.

Culvert improvements will be carried out on the Clash Burn.

A flood storage embankment will be created next to the M90 services at Turfhills.

And flood resilience measures will be introduced for a small number of properties next to Loch Leven.

Kinross affected badly by past flooding

The works were unanimously agreed by Perth and Kinross Council’s climate change and sustainability committee on Monday.

The Scottish Government will fund 80% of the project and the council the remaining 20%

Committee convener Richard Watters said: “The outline design of the scheme has been developed and has been the subject of extensive consultation with the community and local businesses.”

The SNP Kinross-shire councillor added: “This is very good news for the local community who have been so badly affected by flooding in the past, especially in 2020 when two record-breaking floods – six months apart – caused a large amount of damage to homes and businesses in the area.”

Residents consulted on flood defences

Kinross was also hit badly by flooding in January 1993 and December 2006.

The main flood risk to homes and businesses comes from the South Queich, the Gelly Burn and the Clash Burn.

Consultants Mouchel carried out an initial flood study in the area.

Consulting engineers RPS went on to develop proposals, which were included on the national priority list for flood schemes.

Kinross locals were consulted on the measures at two sessions in the town in the autumn.