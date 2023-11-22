New St Andrews bar Dune to serve octopus hotdogs and caviar on waffles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New St Andrews bar Dune to serve octopus hotdogs and caviar on waffles

Masterchef star Dean Banks will open his new "experimental" bar this weekend.

By Gavin Harper
Operations manager Ruairi Mitchell with Dean Banks at the new bar which will open this weekend. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Operations manager Ruairi Mitchell with Dean Banks at the new bar which will open this weekend.

Masterchef star Dean Banks is opening a new bar in St Andrews this weekend.

The Arbroath chef is opening Dune, a New York-style bar, on North Street on Saturday.

As well as a wide range of cocktails, the new bar will have some unique food offerings including octopus hotdogs and caviar on waffles.

It follows the recently launched Temple Lane in Dundee and The Forager in Dollar.

He also has wine bar and bistro Dulse in Edinburgh, Dean Banks at the Pompadour also in the capital, and flagship Haar St Andrews.

Dean said: “Dune St Andrews is an experimental bar.

“We want to try all the weird and wonderful things we do with our food but with cocktails.”

Dean Banks plans to ‘stun’ Fife town with new bar

Dean said he wants to stun St Andrews with a ‘super-premium’ twist on cocktails.

And he is sure the food offering will be totally different too.

He added: “It will have super cool cocktails. Expect smoke, whistles and all those other trinkets and cool things with the drinks and food.

“The food concept is small plates. It’s not a place for a starter, main course and dessert. Imagine a New York loft-style bar.

“We will serve British/Scottish food with a touch from around the world as we have seen with my other restaurants.”

Ruairi Mitchell and Dean Banks have been working on the new bar, Dune in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Dean, a finalist on the 2018 edition of MasterChef: The Professionals, has taken over the premises formerly known as The Rav.

He and the team have put in a huge amount of work to renovate the property.

Dean added: “We’re currently renovating it as we speak, including myself – I’m hands on every day.

“It’s a new concept for us but we are quietly confident it’s a good one. We want to provide an experience with drinks, the food is there as well.

Dune in St Andrews a ‘bar for everyone’

Dean insists it will be a “bar for everyone” with small plates costing between £8 and £10.

He said: “It will be fun and wonderful food with that premium line as well.

“Obviously there’s small dishes from £8 to £10. The average price of a plate is £12, it’s affordable.

“We have premium products for people who would like to treat themselves but also something great for those on a budget. It’s a bar for everyone.

Dean Banks also runs Haar in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“This is a place I want to come with my pals when we’re on a night out. I can come in with my wife, but also our babysitter and her pals would come here. It’s a place for everyone.”

Dean said he is looking forward to opening the doors to Dune this weekend.

He added: “I’m very excited for this one.

“I always want to open places that I find are missing to me and somewhere I would like to go.

“It’s a perfect loft style bar with the most sexy plates and cocktails you will see in this area of Scotland.”

