New St Andrews bar Dune to serve octopus hotdogs and caviar on waffles

Masterchef star Dean Banks is opening a new bar in St Andrews this weekend.

The Arbroath chef is opening Dune, a New York-style bar, on North Street on Saturday.

As well as a wide range of cocktails, the new bar will have some unique food offerings including octopus hotdogs and caviar on waffles.

It follows the recently launched Temple Lane in Dundee and The Forager in Dollar.

He also has wine bar and bistro Dulse in Edinburgh, Dean Banks at the Pompadour also in the capital, and flagship Haar St Andrews.

Dean said: “Dune St Andrews is an experimental bar.

“We want to try all the weird and wonderful things we do with our food but with cocktails.”

Dean Banks plans to ‘stun’ Fife town with new bar

Dean said he wants to stun St Andrews with a ‘super-premium’ twist on cocktails.

And he is sure the food offering will be totally different too.

He added: “It will have super cool cocktails. Expect smoke, whistles and all those other trinkets and cool things with the drinks and food.

“The food concept is small plates. It’s not a place for a starter, main course and dessert. Imagine a New York loft-style bar.

“We will serve British/Scottish food with a touch from around the world as we have seen with my other restaurants.”

Dean, a finalist on the 2018 edition of MasterChef: The Professionals, has taken over the premises formerly known as The Rav.

He and the team have put in a huge amount of work to renovate the property.

Dean added: “We’re currently renovating it as we speak, including myself – I’m hands on every day.

“It’s a new concept for us but we are quietly confident it’s a good one. We want to provide an experience with drinks, the food is there as well.

Dune in St Andrews a ‘bar for everyone’

Dean insists it will be a “bar for everyone” with small plates costing between £8 and £10.

He said: “It will be fun and wonderful food with that premium line as well.

“Obviously there’s small dishes from £8 to £10. The average price of a plate is £12, it’s affordable.

“We have premium products for people who would like to treat themselves but also something great for those on a budget. It’s a bar for everyone.

“This is a place I want to come with my pals when we’re on a night out. I can come in with my wife, but also our babysitter and her pals would come here. It’s a place for everyone.”

Dean said he is looking forward to opening the doors to Dune this weekend.

He added: “I’m very excited for this one.

“I always want to open places that I find are missing to me and somewhere I would like to go.

“It’s a perfect loft style bar with the most sexy plates and cocktails you will see in this area of Scotland.”