Pittenweem family losing 20cm of garden land a day as coastal collapse continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pittenweem family losing 20cm of garden land a day as coastal collapse continues

Rob Allen and Catherine Hughes were woken by another huge rockfall overnight.

By Claire Warrender
Rob Allen reveals the damage to his Pittenweem property following the collapse of sea defences.
Rob Allen reveals the damage to his Pittenweem property following the collapse of sea defences. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An alarmed Fife family is losing around 20cm of garden ground a day following the dramatic collapse of coastal defences.

Pittenweem couple Rob Allen and Catherine Hughes were woken by another huge rock fall in the early hours of Wednesday.

The scene of devastation at the end of Rob and Catherine's garden in Pittenweem,
The scene of devastation in front of Rob and Catherine’s house in Pittenweem. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Several metres have already disappeared from their garden and they fear for their home as the erosion creeps ever closer.

They, and 16-year-old daughter Lilia, are having sleepless nights while Fife Council works to ascertain ownership of the affected land.

And they claim officials are ignoring their pleas for emergency help to shore up the crumbling rockface.

The path in front of the Pittenweem house has gone.
The path in front of the Pittenweem house has gone. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It forms part of Pittenweem’s sea wall and is topped by a path which ran in front of the family home.

Rob was injured when the concrete gave way beneath him as he returned from a dog walk on Sunday.

Fife Council has warned buildings may have to be evacuated if serious concerns emerge about their integrity.

Dispute over who owns the affected wall

The incident came days after the region was battered by Storm Babet followed by an unusually high spring tide.

Rob, an IT manager with RBS, said it had been suggested he and Catherine were responsible for the wall.

The view from the end of the family's garden where the footpath has disappeared
The view from the end of the family’s garden where the footpath has disappeared.. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Rob Allen is appealing for help to protect his Pittenweem home.
Rob Allen is appealing for help to protect his Pittenweem house Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Nobody has been in contact with us directly,” he said.

“But we’re told they’re looking at the land register to see who owns the harbour wall.

“Even though our deeds don’t show we own it, they’re trying to say our deeds are wrong.”

Rob has a masters degree in structural geology but even he is shocked at the speed of the land loss.

“We’re losing 20cm a day. We’re not sleeping,” he said.

Pittenweem house ‘could collapse into the sea’

Several other neighbouring homes in Abbey Wall Road are also affected.

However, most are holiday homes with owners living elsewhere and it’s been left to Rob and Catherine to deal with the aftermath.

“We’re in contact with our insurance company but we need help now to protect our home,” Rob said.

There is a hole where Rob and Catherine's garden was
There is a hole where Rob and Catherine’s garden was. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Pittenweem councillor Sean Dillon called on Fife Council to sort out the situation as a matter of priority.

“There’s imminent danger to property and danger to life even,” he said.

“The council need to put that before ownership.”

The Liberal Democrat councillor visited the family on Monday to see the damage for himself.

And he added: “The ownership problem can be looked at later.

“We have to prioritise the fact that if there is another storm, we could see that property collapse into the sea.”

What is Fife Council doing about it?

Fife Council says it is monitoring the situation closely.

Building standards and public safety manager Garry Nicoll said: “If any serious concerns emerge regarding the integrity of any of the buildings, or if public safety becomes compromised, we may require the buildings to be evacuated.”

Restrictions may also be put in place around the wider area.

Meanwhile, Mr Nicoll said the service is engaging with occupants and encouraging owners to seek independent specialist advice.

“In the meantime, we have arranged fencing to restrict access and direct people away from the area of collapsed wall in the interests of public safety,” he said.

“We are establishing ownership of the retaining wall to identify the responsible interests and agree how best to move this situation forward.”

More from Fife

Police in attendance of a crash on the A92 between Cowdenbeath and Crossgates on November 1 2023.
Motorists urged to avoid A92 in Fife after crash closes carriageway
The A92 at Kilmany has reopened after earlier flooding has closed the road.
Frustration as A92 in Fife closes for a fifth time due to flooding -…
Thomas Dow was remanded after being found guilty.
Child molester attacked three youngsters in Fife
Floral tributes outside Inverkeithing High School following the death of a pupil in September.
Talk to your children about drug use plea following recent Fife tragedies
Kingdom FM programme controller Dave Connor and fellow breakfast presenter Vanessa Motion. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fife radio listeners scammed out of money by criminals impersonating presenters
Support staff from schools in Perth and Kinross go on strike
Date announced for new school strikes in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross
3
Police at Templehall
Kirkcaldy grandfather jailed for crack cocaine-fuelled Christmas Day murder bid
New weather warning for heavy rain in Tayside and Fife amid Storm Ciaran
Further rain alert in place as Storm Ciaran hits Tayside and Fife
The woman blocked Prince on social media but he bombarded her with messages and requests. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife gamer stalked woman he only ever 'met' online
Tina Ramzi of Inspired Breaks in Leven, is filling a gap in the market.
How a former Fife social worker is filling a gap by offering respite for…

Conversation