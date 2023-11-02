Angus distillery’s boat restaurant bid cruises through council planning process

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus distillery’s boat restaurant bid cruises through council planning process

Angus Alchemy aim to create a unique restaurant at their moonshine visitor experience alongside the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath.

By Graham Brown
Angus Alchemy co-owners Phil Paton, Martin Brown and Campbell Archibald inside the boat which will became a restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus Alchemy co-owners Phil Paton, Martin Brown and Campbell Archibald inside the boat which will became a restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A former Thames pleasure cruiser is to be converted into a unique Angus roadside restaurant.

Angus Alchemy has sailed through the council’s planning process to get the go-ahead for the innovative development beside the A92 near Carnoustie.

And the self-styled mixers of mayhem hope the first customers will be stepping aboard the Boathouse Smokehouse next spring.

Ambitious business

It’s a major investment for the business set up by three pals in 2020.

Phil Paton, Martin Brown and Campbell Archibald produce their own gins, and a host of intriguing varieties of moonshine.

They recently released Mistaken Identity Moonshine in a collaboration with My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to support motor neuron disease research.

And Campbell says the boat is already a talking point even before work to create the novel eatery has started.

Angus Alchemy boat restaurant plan.
The retired Thames pleasure cruiser is berthed at Angus Alchemy ready for renovation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus Alchemy boat restaurant.
How the completed restaurant will look. Image: Voigt Architects

“We brought it up a few months ago so it’s definitely been catching the eye,” he said.

“When we bought the distillery we really wanted it to be a destination for visitors.

“We built the moonshine village inside the distillery but thought it would be fantastic to have a restaurant too.

“On my travels I’ve seen lots of eye-catching restaurant conversions inside things like train carriages.

“But this is a bit different.

“With its glass roof and glass sides it will be a fantastic setting looking right down to Panbride and the coast.”

The boat is called Serefina – burning fire in Hebrew – and weighs more than 13 tonnes.

Angus Alchemy boathouse restaurant.
The Boathouse Smokehouse will sit beside the A92 Arbroath to Dundee road. Image: Voigt Architects
Angus Alchemy boat restaurant.
The kitchen and Chaging Places toilet will be built onto the boat restaurant. Image: Voigt Architects

Arbroath firm Voigt Architects have created the stunning designs of how it will look.

Changing Places toilet

The boat will become the dining space alongside modular buildings for the kitchen area.

“It will also have a Changing Places toilet, which is a really important thing to us,” said Campbell.

“We want to create something unique and sustainable with local suppliers.

Angus Alchemy boat restaurant plan.
Martin Brown, Phil Paton and Campbell Archibald hope to create something unique with the cruiser conversion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It’s a big project but we’d love to have it open for Easter.”

Angus planning officials welcomed the idea.

They said: “The project is innovative and would create a unique offering for both locals and visitors, but in a manner that would not detract from the character of the rural area.”

It was approved under delegated powers.

