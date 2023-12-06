Dundee Western Gateway: Angry residents grill senior councillors over delayed school saga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Western Gateway: Angry residents grill senior councillors over delayed school saga

Dundee City Council failed to secure Scottish Government funding to help pay for the promised school, leading to fresh doubts over the future of the plans.

By Laura Devlin
Bill Batchelor, chairman of the Western Gateway community group. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Angry Dundee Western Gateway residents have grilled council leader John Alexander over delays to a long-promised school for the area.

Dundee City Council has previously committed to building a primary school to serve the rapidly expanding Western Gateway, which lies on the outskirts of the city.

However the local authority failed to secure Scottish Government funding to help pay for the project when their bid to the Learning Estate Investment Programme was rejected in October.

The funding snub is the latest twist in a long-running saga described by residents as “years of broken promises”.

And on Tuesday over 100 members of the community met with senior council figures for crunch talks over what happens next.

‘The community is not happy’

Bill Batchelor, chairman of the Western Gateway community group, said the meeting was an opportunity for residents air their frustrations.

He said: “We were really pleased with the turnout, there was 130-plus people from the community.

“Along with that we managed to get 576 signatures (on a petition) saying we needed the school, so we were really happy with the support.

“It’s clear from that, and the questions asked to John Alexander and Stewart Hunter, that the community is not happy with the performance of Dundee City Council.”

Hundreds of new homes are being built at Western Gateway. Image: South Gray.

He added: “There were quite a few personal testimonies regarding the effect it’s having on their children and how upsetting it was for parents not being able to tell them what school they would go to.

“Others said they knew of people who have sold their house in the area because of the issue and others who have regrets over buying their house.

“It was quite powerful and it really made them realise how much of an issue this is.

“They left in no uncertain terms how angry the community is – it’s been almost ten years and we still don’t have a school.”

‘There should’ve been contingencies in place’

Dundee City Council previously said were seeking clarity from the Scottish Government and exploring other funding options to get the school built.

And in an update to residents given at Tuesday’s meeting, residents were told to expect further detail in a report which will go before the children, families and communities committee in January.

But Mr Batchelor said there is still unanswered questions over why there was no back-up plan in place in the event no funding was available.

Responding to the concerns, councillor Stewart Hunter – convener of the children, families and communities committe – said they were focused delivering the promised school.

Cllr Stewart Hunter was also at the meeting with residents. Image: DC Thomson

“One thing for us is learning from what’s happened in the past and making sure we can deliver a school for the community that’s exactly what they want and need”, he said

“We’ve never been shy to go to the Scottish or the UK Government or anybody else to try and get funding for the city. We’ll continue to do that.”

