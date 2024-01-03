3 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin ponders ‘best defensive record in Europe’ claim – is he right?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin ponders ‘best defensive record in Europe’ claim – is he right?

The Tangerines are agonisingly close to boasting the best defensive record in European league football.

Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United kicked off 2024 with a comprehensive victory against a depleted Arbroath side.

Louis Moult notched a double, adding to Glenn Middleton’s delicate chipped finish, as Jim Goodwin’s charges cruised to a 3-0 victory at Gayfield.

United remain three points behind Raith Rovers at the summit of the Championship following the Fifers’ 2-1 derby triumph over Dunfermline.

Courier Sport was in Angus to analyse the talking points.

Best defence in Europe?

Speaking to DUTV following yet another shutout, Goodwin pondered: “I don’t think there’s anyone in Europe with a better defensive record than us at this stage of the season – we take great pride in that.”

The Tangerines have conceded just SEVEN league goals all season, averaging 0.38 per game.

And, while Goodwin’s comment was flippant and thus not to be taken too seriously, it is intriguing to consider how United’s watertight backline stacks up against in a continental context.

PSV Eindhoven celebrate an Eredivisie goal
Only rampant PSV Eindhoven, pictured, have a tighter league defence than United. Image: Shutterstock.

Courier Sport scoured Europe’s professional leagues (those at a similar stage of the season) and found the Terrors to be mighty close to top spot.

While there are sides in Malta and Moldova with similar or better records, those divisions have only played 11 and 14 games, respectively.

Only Eredivisie frontrunners PSV Eindhoven, who have won all 16 games this term and conceded just six goals, have a stingier defence, with Serie A giants Inter Milan and Portuguese second tier side Santa Clara on their tails:

  • PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands, top tier): 6
  • Dundee United (Scotland, second tier): 7
  • Inter Milan (Italy, top tier): 8
  • Santa Clara (Portugal, second tier): 8
  • Nice (France, top tier): 9
  • Galatasaray (Turkey, top tier) 9
  • Tatran Presov (Slovakia, second tier): 9
  • Korabi Peshkopi (Albania, second tier): 9

Unlucky 13 for Arbroath

It should come as no surprise that Moult halted his United goal drought against Arbroath.

Moult now boasts EIGHT goal contributions against the Lichties, scoring five times and assisting another three on the opening day of the Championship season.

In their three meetings this season, United have racked up an aggregate scoreline of 13-0 against the Angus outfit – albeit the hosts were woefully depleted on Tuesday.

Moult may not have the same joy every week as he seems to against Arbroath, but it would take a foolhardy gambler to bet against the Tangerines’ No.9 now going on a scoring streak.

How to solve a problem like Scott McMann?

Scott McMann’s fate will become clear in the next couple of days; once any swelling has subsided and his ankle is able to be properly assessed.

However, initial signs did not look great for the United left back.

As he sought to hurdle a flying challenge from Keaghan Jacobs, McMann took contact from the Lichties midfielder before going over his ankle heavily.

Dundee United's Scott McMann in agony on the ground
Scott McMann in agony on the ground. Image: SNS

Occurring a couple of metres in front of Gayfield’s pitch-side press box, his face immediately contorted in agony as he slumped to the turf. As he received treatment, the pain was writ large.

While foolish to jump the gun, McMann’s loss would be a hammer-blow for the Tangerines. He has been among United’s standout performers this season; defensively solid and an attacking threat, dovetailing superbly with Middleton.

Notwithstanding the prospect of any defensive signings (United’s priority is securing a couple of attack-minded players this month), Goodwin would have a handful of options.

He pushed Middleton to full-back in the closing stages against Arbroath, with Mathew Cudjoe replacing McMann. While an acceptable risk when 3-0 up, that would seem an almighty gamble from the outset, even if he does have experience at wing-back.

If Middleton was to be the answer, then a switch to 3-5-2 would more-than-likely be necessary and Goodwin would surely be loathe to tinker with a successful shape.

Scott McMann of Dundee United is challenged by Keaghan Jacobs of Arbroath
McMann takes ‘a sore one’ from Keaghan Jacobs. Image: SNS

Kevin Holt is more than capable of playing left-back. He has spent most of his career there. Ross Graham could then step into the left centre-back role, in which he is most comfortable.

However, if Declan Gallagher was also absent – another who limped off at Gayfield – then you would be looking at a Graham-Ollie Denham partnership. Untested.

Then there is the like-for-like swap, young Flynn Duffy.

Duffy, 20, won the League Two title on loan with Stirling Albion last term, scoring two goals in 13 games from defence. He already boasts four senior appearances for the Tangerines.

Much to ponder for Goodwin.

