3 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin ponders ‘best defensive record in Europe’ claim – is he right?

Dundee United kicked off 2024 with a comprehensive victory against a depleted Arbroath side.

Louis Moult notched a double, adding to Glenn Middleton’s delicate chipped finish, as Jim Goodwin’s charges cruised to a 3-0 victory at Gayfield.

United remain three points behind Raith Rovers at the summit of the Championship following the Fifers’ 2-1 derby triumph over Dunfermline.

Courier Sport was in Angus to analyse the talking points.

Best defence in Europe?

Speaking to DUTV following yet another shutout, Goodwin pondered: “I don’t think there’s anyone in Europe with a better defensive record than us at this stage of the season – we take great pride in that.”

The Tangerines have conceded just SEVEN league goals all season, averaging 0.38 per game.

And, while Goodwin’s comment was flippant and thus not to be taken too seriously, it is intriguing to consider how United’s watertight backline stacks up against in a continental context.

Courier Sport scoured Europe’s professional leagues (those at a similar stage of the season) and found the Terrors to be mighty close to top spot.

While there are sides in Malta and Moldova with similar or better records, those divisions have only played 11 and 14 games, respectively.

Only Eredivisie frontrunners PSV Eindhoven, who have won all 16 games this term and conceded just six goals, have a stingier defence, with Serie A giants Inter Milan and Portuguese second tier side Santa Clara on their tails:

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands, top tier): 6

Dundee United (Scotland, second tier): 7

Inter Milan (Italy, top tier): 8

Santa Clara (Portugal, second tier): 8

Nice (France, top tier): 9

Galatasaray (Turkey, top tier) 9

Tatran Presov (Slovakia, second tier): 9

Korabi Peshkopi (Albania, second tier): 9

Unlucky 13 for Arbroath

It should come as no surprise that Moult halted his United goal drought against Arbroath.

Moult now boasts EIGHT goal contributions against the Lichties, scoring five times and assisting another three on the opening day of the Championship season.

In their three meetings this season, United have racked up an aggregate scoreline of 13-0 against the Angus outfit – albeit the hosts were woefully depleted on Tuesday.

Moult may not have the same joy every week as he seems to against Arbroath, but it would take a foolhardy gambler to bet against the Tangerines’ No.9 now going on a scoring streak.

How to solve a problem like Scott McMann?

Scott McMann’s fate will become clear in the next couple of days; once any swelling has subsided and his ankle is able to be properly assessed.

However, initial signs did not look great for the United left back.

As he sought to hurdle a flying challenge from Keaghan Jacobs, McMann took contact from the Lichties midfielder before going over his ankle heavily.

Occurring a couple of metres in front of Gayfield’s pitch-side press box, his face immediately contorted in agony as he slumped to the turf. As he received treatment, the pain was writ large.

While foolish to jump the gun, McMann’s loss would be a hammer-blow for the Tangerines. He has been among United’s standout performers this season; defensively solid and an attacking threat, dovetailing superbly with Middleton.

Notwithstanding the prospect of any defensive signings (United’s priority is securing a couple of attack-minded players this month), Goodwin would have a handful of options.

He pushed Middleton to full-back in the closing stages against Arbroath, with Mathew Cudjoe replacing McMann. While an acceptable risk when 3-0 up, that would seem an almighty gamble from the outset, even if he does have experience at wing-back.

If Middleton was to be the answer, then a switch to 3-5-2 would more-than-likely be necessary and Goodwin would surely be loathe to tinker with a successful shape.

Kevin Holt is more than capable of playing left-back. He has spent most of his career there. Ross Graham could then step into the left centre-back role, in which he is most comfortable.

However, if Declan Gallagher was also absent – another who limped off at Gayfield – then you would be looking at a Graham-Ollie Denham partnership. Untested.

Then there is the like-for-like swap, young Flynn Duffy.

Duffy, 20, won the League Two title on loan with Stirling Albion last term, scoring two goals in 13 games from defence. He already boasts four senior appearances for the Tangerines.

Much to ponder for Goodwin.