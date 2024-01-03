Players condemn gang who attacked Raith Rovers fan after Dunfermline game

Players have condemned a gang who attacked a Raith Rovers fan after the club’s Fife derby match with Dunfermline.

The incident happened close to East End Park after Rovers’ 2-1 win in the Championship on Tuesday.

A video shared on social media showed a group surrounding the victim, who was punched and kicked as he lay on the ground.

Several posters claimed the group involved were Pars supporters.

Attack on Raith Rovers fan reported to police

In a statement on X on Wednesday evening, Raith Rovers said: “We are aware of an incident involving one of our supporters being assaulted after today’s match.

“We have contacted the supporter to check on their wellbeing and to see how we can provide support in any way possible.

“The incident has been reported to the police and we will work with Dunfermline Athletic to identify the offenders.”

A Pars spokesman said: “Dunfermline Athletic is aware of a video circulating on social media last night.

“The club condemns all forms of violence in the strongest possible way and we will support the authorities in identifying any individuals involved.

“We will work with Raith Rovers to ensure that the supporter involved receives the support they need.

“Any supporter found to have taken part in this horrible act will be banned from KDM Group East End Park.”

Raith keeper calls for those responsible to ‘face consequences’

Players from both teams have blasted those involved in the attack.

Raith keeper Kevin Dabrowski posted on X: “This is not what football is about, people like this ruin what football truly means.

“This boy is normally the supporter but he is the one who needs support from Raith and everyone.

“I hope the people involved face the consequences of these actions and I hope this boy is safe.”

Pars player: ‘Not what our club’s about’

Dunfermline player Chris Hamilton also posted on the social media site, saying: “Not what our club’s about, disappointing to see. Hope the boy is okay.”

Fans from both sides have also expressed their disgust about the incident.

One said: “Hope (Dunfermline) make a statement about this incident and those involved are identified.”

Another said: “These people will never learn unless there are strict consequences.

“Let everyone enjoy the game and get home safely.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

The game was Rovers’ fourth consecutive Fife derby win.