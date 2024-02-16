M90 reopens after crash near Perth’s Broxden roundabout

The M90 has reopened northbound after a crash near the Broxden roundabout.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene on Friday afternoon.

Traffic was delayed by around 20 minutes due to the incident.

The road was blocked between Craigend and Broxden.

An eyewitness said: “One lane of the M90 motorway between Craigend and Broxden was closed after an accident on the carriageway at the back of 2pm today (Friday).

“The accident was west bound.

“Three fire appliances, three ambulances and several police vehicles attended.

“A vehicle involved in the incident was badly damaged.

“One lane of the carriageway was blocked and there were long tailbacks.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were called at 2.10pm but left the scene at 2.34pm.

It is understood that there were only minor injuries and the vehicle was recovered.

The road reopened at 3.45pm.