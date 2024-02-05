Stirling city centre wine and cocktail bar to be replaced by brunch café

Bosses have taken the “difficult decision” to close Oscar’s Wine Bar in Stirling.

The Stirling Arcade venue has faced “numerous challenges” since opening as the city’s first wine and cocktail bar in 2020.

After recent uncertainty about the future of the venue, a social media post has confirmed the bar has shut its doors for the final time.

The post read: “We have had so many messages regarding what’s going on with Oscar’s we want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us since our opening in 2020.

“It’s been a journey littered with challenges from Covid to the cost of living crisis, energy costs rising and much more but also a journey filled with good times, great people and lessons learned.

“We have taken the very difficult decision to close Oscar’s and for us to focus on a new path.”

The post added: “Thank you to all our incredible staff through the years – some who have been with us since day one. Oscar’s wouldn’t have been Oscar’s without each one of you.”

A brand new brunch café, Mimis Brunch House, will soon open in the former Oscar’s unit.

‘Such a shame’ as Oscar’s closes in Stirling

Messages from locals have flooded in since the announcement.

Gillian Goodwillie said: “That’s a shame, had a few good times there. Wishing you all the best.”

Another posted: “This was my absolute favourite place, had so many good times, best of luck for the future you will all be missed.”

While another wrote: “You’ve all done amazing and we’ve had some amazing days and nights at Oscar’s – thank you and best wishes!”

It comes major plans have been unveiled to transform the former Debenhams store in Stirling.

The proposals would see the old Debenhams, which has been shut since 2020, split into seven units across three floors.