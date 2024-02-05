Stirling city centre wine and cocktail bar to be replaced by brunch café

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Stirling city centre wine and cocktail bar to be replaced by brunch café

A new brunch venue will take its place.

By Andrew Robson
Oscar's Wine Bar in Stirling
The Stirling Arcade bar will soon become a brunch café. Image: Oscar's

Bosses have taken the “difficult decision” to close Oscar’s Wine Bar in Stirling.

The Stirling Arcade venue has faced “numerous challenges” since opening as the city’s first wine and cocktail bar in 2020.

After recent uncertainty about the future of the venue, a social media post has confirmed the bar has shut its doors for the final time.

Oscar's Wine Bar in Stirling Arcade.
Oscar’s Wine Bar in Stirling Arcade. Image: Oscar’s

The post read: “We have had so many messages regarding what’s going on with Oscar’s we want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us since our opening in 2020.

“It’s been a journey littered with challenges from Covid to the cost of living crisis, energy costs rising and much more but also a journey filled with good times, great people and lessons learned.

“We have taken the very difficult decision to close Oscar’s and for us to focus on a new path.”

The post added: “Thank you to all our incredible staff through the years – some who have been with us since day one. Oscar’s wouldn’t have been Oscar’s without each one of you.”

A brand new brunch café, Mimis Brunch House, will soon open in the former Oscar’s unit.

‘Such a shame’ as Oscar’s closes in Stirling

Messages from locals have flooded in since the announcement.

Gillian Goodwillie said: “That’s a shame, had a few good times there. Wishing you all the best.”

Another posted: “This was my absolute favourite place, had so many good times, best of luck for the future you will all be missed.”

While another wrote: “You’ve all done amazing and we’ve had some amazing days and nights at Oscar’s – thank you and best wishes!”

It comes major plans have been unveiled to transform the former Debenhams store in Stirling.

The proposals would see the old Debenhams, which has been shut since 2020, split into seven units across three floors.

Conversation