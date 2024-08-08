6 places in Dundee to get lunch for under £10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 places in Dundee to get lunch for under £10

These Dundee lunch ideas include soup and sandwiches, burgers, health food and more.

There are several places in Dundee where you can enjoy lunch for under £10, including Gallery 48. Image: Gallery 48.
By Joanna Bremner

Looking for a cheap lunch in Dundee? We have put together a guide to spots in Dundee where you can enjoy lunch for under £10.

Finding a good deal on food and drink seems harder these days, but to make things easier for you, I’ve come up with a list of Dundee spots offering affordable lunches.

Whether you’re treating yourself on your lunch break, or out for lunch at the weekend, here’s how to keep to a budget in Dundee.

1. Mana

At coffee shop Mana, on the city’s Whitehall Crescent, you can get yourself a very affordable lunch deal.

They have a soup and sandwich deal for just £5.

Bearing in mind, the sandwiches are sizable, made with excellent focaccia bread made by The Newport Bakery.

The soup and sandwich deal from Mana. Image: Mana.

If you fancy a hot drink too, this won’t bring you over the £10 budget.

A latte will cost you £3.60, bringing you up to a total of £8.60 for a filling lunch.

Mana has teamed up with Elsewhere Coffee Roasters, and come up with their own roast called ‘Run Punch’. The coffee has notes of honey, peach and lime.

The name ties in with the cafe’s Sunday run club with Run4it. They have also started a cycle club, and are keen to combine the city’s cafe culture with encouraging an active lifestyle.

This is a newer spot, but fits in well with the hipster eateries in this part of the city.

Bear in mind it is on the smaller side, so I wouldn’t recommend going with a big group of people, but it’s perfect for meeting up with a few friends or for a lunch date.

Address: 40 Whitehall Cres, Dundee DD1 4AY

2. The Nourish Take Out Co.

This Dundee health food spot offers a range of salad bowls, rice, gyros and protein pancakes.

Their aim is to serve up guilt-free, calorie and macro counted takeaway food.

They offer a meal deal for £9.95 which gets you a Nourish Box and a drink.

The box includes a generous portion of protein, two sides, choosing between rice, cous cous, parmie potatoes, peas and leeks, or mixed veg.

A Nourish box packed with Cajun chicken, spiced couscous, steamed green vegetables, Sriracha mayo and garlic mayo, alongside a dragonfruit Vitamin Hit drink. Image: The Nourish Take Out Co.

The protein options are chicken, ground beef, beef strips, Quorn chicken or vegan mince.

You can build your own box, and choose your own seasonings and sauce, or go for one of their items on the menu.

The G is a flavourful option which packs a punch. It consists of chicken with piri seasoning, parmie potatoes, roasted veg and sriracha mayo.

The staff here are very friendly, and although the eatery serves health food, the atmosphere in there isn’t at all stuffy.

Address: 118 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4EH

3. Gallery 48

Both a stylish art gallery and a restaurant, this classy spot on Dundee’s West Port is surprisingly affordable.

It fits in well with Dundee’s lunch scene, offering a spot away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

Their tapas menu is impressive, and includes plenty of excellent seafood.

But they also serve lunch for under £10 in Dundee.

Gallery 48 has a deal for a bocodilla (sandwich) alongside a small soup, which costs just £7.95.

The bocodilla (regular sandwich) from Gallery 48 comes with soup in their lunch deal. Image: Gallery 48.

They also serve a tostada (open sandwich) with a small soup for £7.15.

Their bocodilla fillings include jamón serrano, manchego and tomato, brie, cranberry and salad, and more.

And for their open sandwiches, why not try the smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese?

Address: 48 West Port, Dundee DD1 5ER

4. The Shack Street Food

An iconic location which is well worth a visit is The Shack Street Food on Isla Street.

You can get a cheap lunch at this Dundee spot, and there’s no skimping on customer service.

Run by Dundee legend Gill Young, there will always be plenty of chat along with your food.

Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, beside a mural of herself. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

The street food spot serves up steak, burgers, chicken, nachos and more.

Why not try the namesake Shack burger for £6.50?

This comes with a burger patty, bacon, egg and mozzarella.

For plain janes there’s also the basic burger with a patty and a bun for £4.50.

Address: 5 Isla St, Dundee DD3 7HT

5. The Parlour Cafe

The Parlour Cafe, also in Dundee’s West Port, serves a range of flavourful cuisine from local chef Gillian Veal.

Gillian also recently took over a restaurant in Newport-on-Tay.

The menu of her Dundee eatery includes a range of fresh and affordable food.

The mortadella, mozzarella and roast tomato sandwich, in a homemade focaccia bun. Image: The Parlour Cafe.

There are delights like slow baked onions, roast tomatoes and olive tapenade on sourdough for £5.95 if you takeaway, and £7.95 if you sit in.

There’s also the mortadella, mozzarella, roast tomato on a homemade focaccia bun. This is £5.95 to go, or £8.95 with a salad if you sit in.

Address: 58 West Port, Dundee DD1 5EP

6. Black Mamba

This venue serves various takes on tapas, and their new menu, in place since May, is called “Mamba smokehouse”.

With a sleek, redesigned interior, Black Mamba gives the feel of a posh venue, without the high prices.

They have a tapas deal which just surpasses the £10 limit at £10.99 for two tapas dishes.

But their brunch menu includes a few dishes which come under the £10 mark.

A range of brunch dishes from Black Mamba. Image: Black Mamba.

There’s the Full Mamba breakfast for £9.95, which comes with Bhunawurst sausage, bacon, smoky beans, tattie scone and a fried egg.

Or the Eggs Madame costs £8.25, and is an English muffin topped with smoked cheddar, bacon and a poached egg.

Black Mamba also serves sandwiches between 12 and 4pm with fries.

The fried avocado sandwich with crispy fried avocado, Southwest sauce, pickled red onion and shredded lettuce costs £8.99.

Address: 141 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DP

Know of anywhere else offering cheap lunch deals in Dundee? Let us know in the comments below.

