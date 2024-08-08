6 places in Dundee to get lunch for under £10

Looking for a cheap lunch in Dundee? We have put together a guide to spots in Dundee where you can enjoy lunch for under £10.

Finding a good deal on food and drink seems harder these days, but to make things easier for you, I’ve come up with a list of Dundee spots offering affordable lunches.

Whether you’re treating yourself on your lunch break, or out for lunch at the weekend, here’s how to keep to a budget in Dundee.

1. Mana

At coffee shop Mana, on the city’s Whitehall Crescent, you can get yourself a very affordable lunch deal.

They have a soup and sandwich deal for just £5.

Bearing in mind, the sandwiches are sizable, made with excellent focaccia bread made by The Newport Bakery.

If you fancy a hot drink too, this won’t bring you over the £10 budget.

A latte will cost you £3.60, bringing you up to a total of £8.60 for a filling lunch.

Mana has teamed up with Elsewhere Coffee Roasters, and come up with their own roast called ‘Run Punch’. The coffee has notes of honey, peach and lime.

The name ties in with the cafe’s Sunday run club with Run4it. They have also started a cycle club, and are keen to combine the city’s cafe culture with encouraging an active lifestyle.

This is a newer spot, but fits in well with the hipster eateries in this part of the city.

Bear in mind it is on the smaller side, so I wouldn’t recommend going with a big group of people, but it’s perfect for meeting up with a few friends or for a lunch date.

Address: 40 Whitehall Cres, Dundee DD1 4AY

2. The Nourish Take Out Co.

This Dundee health food spot offers a range of salad bowls, rice, gyros and protein pancakes.

Their aim is to serve up guilt-free, calorie and macro counted takeaway food.

They offer a meal deal for £9.95 which gets you a Nourish Box and a drink.

The box includes a generous portion of protein, two sides, choosing between rice, cous cous, parmie potatoes, peas and leeks, or mixed veg.

The protein options are chicken, ground beef, beef strips, Quorn chicken or vegan mince.

You can build your own box, and choose your own seasonings and sauce, or go for one of their items on the menu.

The G is a flavourful option which packs a punch. It consists of chicken with piri seasoning, parmie potatoes, roasted veg and sriracha mayo.

The staff here are very friendly, and although the eatery serves health food, the atmosphere in there isn’t at all stuffy.

Address: 118 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4EH

3. Gallery 48

Both a stylish art gallery and a restaurant, this classy spot on Dundee’s West Port is surprisingly affordable.

It fits in well with Dundee’s lunch scene, offering a spot away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

Their tapas menu is impressive, and includes plenty of excellent seafood.

But they also serve lunch for under £10 in Dundee.

Gallery 48 has a deal for a bocodilla (sandwich) alongside a small soup, which costs just £7.95.

They also serve a tostada (open sandwich) with a small soup for £7.15.

Their bocodilla fillings include jamón serrano, manchego and tomato, brie, cranberry and salad, and more.

And for their open sandwiches, why not try the smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese?

Address: 48 West Port, Dundee DD1 5ER

4. The Shack Street Food

An iconic location which is well worth a visit is The Shack Street Food on Isla Street.

You can get a cheap lunch at this Dundee spot, and there’s no skimping on customer service.

Run by Dundee legend Gill Young, there will always be plenty of chat along with your food.

The street food spot serves up steak, burgers, chicken, nachos and more.

Why not try the namesake Shack burger for £6.50?

This comes with a burger patty, bacon, egg and mozzarella.

For plain janes there’s also the basic burger with a patty and a bun for £4.50.

Address: 5 Isla St, Dundee DD3 7HT

5. The Parlour Cafe

The Parlour Cafe, also in Dundee’s West Port, serves a range of flavourful cuisine from local chef Gillian Veal.

Gillian also recently took over a restaurant in Newport-on-Tay.

The menu of her Dundee eatery includes a range of fresh and affordable food.

There are delights like slow baked onions, roast tomatoes and olive tapenade on sourdough for £5.95 if you takeaway, and £7.95 if you sit in.

There’s also the mortadella, mozzarella, roast tomato on a homemade focaccia bun. This is £5.95 to go, or £8.95 with a salad if you sit in.

Address: 58 West Port, Dundee DD1 5EP

6. Black Mamba

This venue serves various takes on tapas, and their new menu, in place since May, is called “Mamba smokehouse”.

With a sleek, redesigned interior, Black Mamba gives the feel of a posh venue, without the high prices.

They have a tapas deal which just surpasses the £10 limit at £10.99 for two tapas dishes.

But their brunch menu includes a few dishes which come under the £10 mark.

There’s the Full Mamba breakfast for £9.95, which comes with Bhunawurst sausage, bacon, smoky beans, tattie scone and a fried egg.

Or the Eggs Madame costs £8.25, and is an English muffin topped with smoked cheddar, bacon and a poached egg.

Black Mamba also serves sandwiches between 12 and 4pm with fries.

The fried avocado sandwich with crispy fried avocado, Southwest sauce, pickled red onion and shredded lettuce costs £8.99.

Address: 141 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DP

Know of anywhere else offering cheap lunch deals in Dundee? Let us know in the comments below.