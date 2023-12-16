Drive-Thru Review: Is The Shack burger in Dundee worth the hype?

The smell of burgers coaxed us towards the Dundee hidden gem, The Shack.

Tucked away in the depths of Hilltown in a car park on Isla Street, you’ll find The Shack Street Food.

With Kanye West singing out at us from the food truck, and the sound of sizzling burger meat on the griddle, we knew we were in for a treat.

The unassuming spot is owned by Dundee legend Gill Young, who was recently recognised with a mural by graffiti artist Syke.

So what is the food at The Shack in Dundee like?

‘The Shack’ burger

We couldn’t visit The Shack without trying their namesake Shack Burger (£6.50).

So that’s what I went for. Inside a sesame bun, there’s a beef patty, bacon, egg and mozzarella.

Plus, a heaped portion of tomato ketchup for me.

Not your typical lunchtime go-to, and only suitable if you’re pretty hungry – which, thankfully, we were.

Watching the patty, bacon and egg fried up on the griddle was enough to make our mouths water.

Even more so when Erin, Gill’s daughter, heaped mozzarella on top of the patty – yum.

The burger was oozing with flavour and each bite packed a punch – from the perfectly jammy yolk of the fried egg, to the sharp, sweetness of the smoked bacon.

Though I’m used to cheddar on top of a burger, the creamy mozzarella worked a treat.

I’d never had egg on a burger either, but I thoroughly enjoyed this added layer to the tower of deliciousness.

Though incredibly greasy and calorific, it was a way better burger than you’d get at, say McDonald’s. There was a lot more flavour to the patty and to the added fillings.

This burger only lost half a point from me because I’d have preferred a thicker patty.

Joanna: 4.5/5

Poppy’s ‘secret menu’ chips

Though their offering at The Shack has plenty of different meaty options – including burgers, chicken, chilli nachos and steak – there are no veggie or vegan options on the menu.

This was a conundrum for my veggie lunch-buddy, Poppy.

However, at The Shack, they were nice enough to offer her a custom adaption of their chilli nachos.

GG’s nacho’s usually consists of tortilla chips, chilli, melted cheddar, mozzarella, sour cream and jalapenos (£7.50).

But from the ‘secret menu’ for vegetarians, Poppy got a tasty dish of seasoned fries with coleslaw, lettuce, jalapenos and melted mozzarella (£4.50).

All topped with The Shack’s show stopping homemade smoky chipotle mayo.

This was excellent too, with perfectly seasoned fries, creamy coleslaw, plus that spicy bite from the jalapeños.

Poppy could find no faults for the delicious – and huge – portion of chips, and she loved every bite.

Poppy: 5/5

We loved our trip to The Shack Street Food and we can confidently say it is absolutely worth the hype.

The Shack Street Food – Address: 5 Isla St, Dundee DD3 7HT

