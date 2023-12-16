Drive-Thru Review: Is The Shack burger in Dundee worth the hype?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Drive-Thru Review: Is The Shack burger in Dundee worth the hype?

We visited 'The Shack Street Food' for our latest Drive-Thru Review - so what did we think of the greasy goodness in Dundee's Hilltown?

By Joanna Bremner

The smell of burgers coaxed us towards the Dundee hidden gem, The Shack.

Tucked away in the depths of Hilltown in a car park on Isla Street, you’ll find The Shack Street Food.

With Kanye West singing out at us from the food truck, and the sound of sizzling burger meat on the griddle, we knew we were in for a treat.

Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, beside Syke mural of her on Mary Ann Lane.
Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, beside Syke mural of her on Mary Ann Lane. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The unassuming spot is owned by Dundee legend Gill Young, who was recently recognised with a mural by graffiti artist Syke.

So what is the food at The Shack in Dundee like?

‘The Shack’ burger

We couldn’t visit The Shack without trying their namesake Shack Burger (£6.50).

So that’s what I went for. Inside a sesame bun, there’s a beef patty, bacon, egg and mozzarella.

Plus, a heaped portion of tomato ketchup for me.

Not your typical lunchtime go-to, and only suitable if you’re pretty hungry – which, thankfully, we were.

The Shack' burger oozed cheesy goodness at The Shack Street Food in Dundee.
The Shack’ burger oozed cheesy goodness at The Shack Street Food in Dundee. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

Watching the patty, bacon and egg fried up on the griddle was enough to make our mouths water.

Even more so when Erin, Gill’s daughter, heaped mozzarella on top of the patty – yum.

The burger was oozing with flavour and each bite packed a punch – from the perfectly jammy yolk of the fried egg, to the sharp, sweetness of the smoked bacon.

Though I’m used to cheddar on top of a burger, the creamy mozzarella worked a treat.

I’d never had egg on a burger either, but I thoroughly enjoyed this added layer to the tower of deliciousness.

Though incredibly greasy and calorific, it was a way better burger than you’d get at, say McDonald’s. There was a lot more flavour to the patty and to the added fillings.

This burger only lost half a point from me because I’d have preferred a thicker patty.

Joanna: 4.5/5

Poppy’s ‘secret menu’ chips

Though their offering at The Shack has plenty of different meaty options – including burgers, chicken, chilli nachos and steak – there are no veggie or vegan options on the menu.

This was a conundrum for my veggie lunch-buddy, Poppy.

However, at The Shack, they were nice enough to offer her a custom adaption of their chilli nachos.

GG’s nacho’s usually consists of tortilla chips, chilli, melted cheddar, mozzarella, sour cream and jalapenos (£7.50).

But from the ‘secret menu’ for vegetarians, Poppy got a tasty dish of seasoned fries with coleslaw, lettuce, jalapenos and melted mozzarella (£4.50).

All topped with The Shack’s show stopping homemade smoky chipotle mayo.

Poppy quickly got stuck into the custom-made veggie loaded fries from the ‘secret menu’ at The Shack Street Food, Dundee. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

This was excellent too, with perfectly seasoned fries, creamy coleslaw, plus that spicy bite from the jalapeños.

Poppy could find no faults for the delicious – and huge – portion of chips, and she loved every bite.

Poppy: 5/5

We loved our trip to The Shack Street Food and we can confidently say it is absolutely worth the hype.

The Shack Street Food – Address: 5 Isla St, Dundee DD3 7HT

Where would you like to see us review next?

More from Lifestyle

Ian Stewart in his flood-damaged home on Brechin's River Street.
Mud, mould, and damp – Storm Babet aftermath in Brechin is a 'living nightmare'
Malcolm and Pam Hazelwood at home in Broughty Ferry.
How can the V&A Dundee dementia cafe help you this Christmas?
Flo and Paul Gebara in their Christmas home.
Magical Perthshire property vying to be Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year
US singer Kelly Clarkson scoops top prizes for chat show at Daytime Emmy Awards (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
US singer Kelly Clarkson scoops top prizes for chat show at Daytime Emmy Awards
The Kelly Clarkson Show among first winners at Daytime Emmy Awards (Anthony Behar/AP)
The Kelly Clarkson Show among first winners at Daytime Emmy Awards
Strictly Come Dancing Finalists 2023 (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing stars to battle it out for the 2023 glitterball trophy
Sue Barker with Matt Dawson (left) and Phil Tufnell (Vishal Sharma/BBC/PA)
BBC ends 50-year era of A Question Of Sport as production axed on quiz…
King Charles III and Prince William at the Coronation rehearsal in Westminster Abbey (BBC/PA)
Documentary shows King and Queen relaxed and joking during coronation rehearsals
Matthew Perry death ruled accident from ‘acute effects of ketamine’ (Ian West/PA)
Matthew Perry death ruled accident from ‘acute effects of ketamine’
Former Mirror editor Piers Morgan speaks to the media at his home in west London, after a High Court judge ruled that there was “extensive” phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers from 2006 to 2011, “even to some extent” during the Leveson Inquiry into media standards. The Duke of Sussex was awarded �140,600 after bringing a phone hacking claim against MGN, one of a number of high-profile figures who brought claims against the newspaper publisher over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles. Picture date: Friday December 15, 2023.
Piers Morgan criticises Harry, claiming he wants to ‘destroy’ the monarchy

Conversation