Dundee teenager raises £30,000 raffling Rangers Europa League final tickets By Rob McLaren May 12 2022, 5.31pm Updated: May 12 2022, 7.05pm 1 Rangers' James Tavernier, who will appear in the Europa League final next week, and Dundee 14-year-old Mitchell Carling. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Rangers reach Europa League final after edging out RB Leipzig in Ibrox thriller Three years on from McGill rescue, Dundee firm’s owner Graeme Carling says £20m ambition met