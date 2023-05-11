Tasmin Glass release: Angus killer who played ‘pivotal role’ in Steven Donaldson murder

The name Tasmin Glass serves as reminder of one of the darkest chapters in Angus history and the life of one of its families.

The former girlfriend of Arbroath man Steven Donaldson has offered no remorse for her part in his 2018 murder since being jailed four years ago.

As she looks forward to day release in a bid to prepare her for life in the community, Mr Donaldson’s family are “disgusted” she will be allowed out of prison.

This after all is someone who played a “key role” in the 27-year-old oil worker’s death, luring him to Peter Pan playpark in Kirriemuir where he was assaulted by Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson before the pair killed him with a bladed weapon at Kinnordy Nature Reserve

‘Absolutely linked to the killing’

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Patrick – who led the investigation – had his say on the “planned attack” in May 2019 after Glass (culpable homicide), Dickie (murder) and Davidson (murder) were found guilty.

He said: “From an early stage, we identified that Tasmin Glass played a key role in this.

“We talk about the ‘transfer of malice’ meaning the killing can’t happen if Tasmin doesn’t make the arrangement for Steven to come along at that particular location.

“Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson would not have had the opportunity to carry out the attack without Tasmin’s involvement so she is absolutely linked to the killing.”

Six months after her conviction, appeal judges rejected Glass’ bid to have her 10-year sentence reduced.

Lord Brodie – who heard the appeals with Lord Drummond Young and Lord Turnbull – pointed to Lord Pentland’s appeal report stating the “evidence left no room for doubt” Glass was “intensely involved in the planning and facilitating of the brutal killing of her partner”.

It read: “She played a pivotal role in the killing. She was the prime mover behind the assaults on the deceased.

“Without her active encouragement and participation, the attacks could not and would not have occurred.”

The ruling later added: “Although young, the appellant had demonstrated that she had a manipulative and devious personality.”

‘Stay strong message’ to family

Glass, now 24, gave birth to Mr Donaldson’s baby before she was sent to prison.

During the trial, jurors heard how the aspiring performer urged his family to “stay strong” in a message sent to his sister Lori just hours after his body was discovered.

She also acted “normal” the day Mr Donaldson’s charred remains were found, according to a singing teacher who had known her since she was 12.

A day later, Glass told one of his closest pals she was “completely heartbroken” and kept “thinking we will wake up and this is all a nightmare.”

She was also described in court as being in a sexual relationship with Dickie – who took his own life in prison in November 2019 – and DCI Patrick said it was likely the love triangle contributed to the ferocity of the killing.

Mr Donaldson’s close friend Bruce Birnie, speaking in a recent Channel 5 documentary about the case, said: “When I heard what had happened in Kirrie, I never dreamt it would be Steven.

“When I got confirmation I couldn’t believe it – [it was] just anger and why?

“We, his mates, all stuck together to try to suss it out. Steven was a hardworking man – I didn’t know anybody who didn’t like him.

“Steven had told me he was going to be a dad. He would have been a good dad. Whatever that child wanted it would have had.”

Locals stunned as release looms

Four years on, as Mr Donaldson’s family struggle to come to terms with his death, Glass will soon be on leave accompanied by a prison service employee, leading eventually to unaccompanied day leave followed by overnight stays at home.

Several Kirrie residents spoke to us about their shock at the news.

One said: “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. This girl is evil.

“If it hadn’t been for Tasmin luring Steven out that night he would still be alive today.”

Another added: “The Donaldson family, Steven’s friends and the town will be horrified at the idea of her being able to show her face on its streets again.

“And there are many who believe she’s callous enough to do just that when parole comes – as it undoubtedly will.”

Donaldson family’s ‘dignified’ handling of tragedy

Ronnie Proctor, who was provost of Angus at the time, praised the Donaldson family for “remaining incredibly dignified.”

He told us: “I understand that there are procedures that need to be carried out – that there is a due process of law.

“But full consideration must be given to the feelings of Steven’s family in all of this.

“His family have been given a life sentence, for them there is no reprieve. This will remain with them for the rest of their lives.

“I have met them on a few occasions and they have remained incredibly dignified throughout.

“This whole situation has been a tragedy for so many people and it will remain so.”