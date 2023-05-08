Poll: Would you get on a ‘driverless’ bus in Fife?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Poll: Would you get on a ‘driverless’ bus in Fife?

The fleet will cover a 14-mile route from Fife's Ferrytoll Park and Ride across the Forth Road Bridge.

By Joanna Bremner
One of Stagecoach's autonomous, or 'driverless' buses.
One of Stagecoach's autonomous buses. Image: Stagecoach

It is one week until autonomous buses take to the roads in Fife.

The buses will start the route on May 15 – taking passengers from Ferrytoll park and ride near Inverkeithing to the Edinburgh Park Transport Interchange.

Stagecoach say the five buses will run regularly on the 14-mile route, with capacity for about 10,000 passengers a week.

While the bus’s computer technology is what drives the vehicle, a ‘bus captain’ will remain on board to answer questions and sell tickets.

Three CavForth autonomous buses in Fife, with staff members stood in front of the vehicles in their uniforms.
‘Driverless’ buses will soon be carrying passengers over the Fourth Road Bridge. Image: Stagecoach

There are 20 staff members completing training ahead of the launch next Monday.

The project will be the first of its kind in the UK to use full sized autonomous buses.

We want to know what our readers think. Will you be one of those passengers?

Tell us if you would get on an autonomous bus in Fife or not in our poll here:

What actually are autonomous buses?

The on-bus technology includes state-of-the-art sensors, including cameras, Radar and LiDAR (laser imaging sensors), together with artificial intelligence technology.

Automated driving systems company Fusion Processing is the project’s lead partner.

The Alexander Dennis Enviro200AV vehicles will drive through mixed traffic at up to 50mph.

Autonomous bus story so far…

There was testing in April 2022 for the driverless buses in Fife. The project’s leaders labelled it the “world’s most complex and ambitious autonomous vehicle programme”.

driverless bus was also trialled in Inverness in 2022.

But the autonomous vehicle (AV) faced technical problems in the same month.

In January 2023, Fife passengers tested an autonomous bus again over the Forth Road Bridge.

One passenger said she “wasn’t worried at all” relying on computer tech, rather than a human driver.

The launch on May 15 is the first phase of the CAVForth project.

In February, the UK Government granted funding for autonomous projects – including the project’s next stage: CAVForth II.

This will involve autonomous buses driving through Dunfermline city centre, but there is not a date for these trials as yet.

Ahead of the launch next week, Scottish Minister for Transport Kevin Stewart said: “This is an exciting milestone for this innovative and ambitious project, and I very much look forward to seeing Project CAVForth take to the roads next month.

“Our trunk road network can provide a wide range of environments as a diverse testing ground, and the ground-breaking and globally significant Project CAVForth will really help Scotland establish its credentials on the world stage.”

You can watch the video of an autonomous bus trial in Manchester in 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Young fans Abe Egen and Kayla Disbury-Low with a Dundee flag
Dundee fans salute title heroes as thousands turn out for trophy celebration
3
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
4
Pat and Stuart Brown, residents of Naughton Place, with their energy bills.
Apology issued to Dundee elderly housing complex residents over ‘unacceptable’ service charge hike
5
Partick Thistle fan Marc Becci died on his way home from Stark's Park. Image: Partick Thistle/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Tributes as Partick Thistle fan dies travelling back from Raith Rovers game in Kirkcaldy
6
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
7
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
8
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
9
Blair Carswell saved two Brechin City penalties in the shoot-out. Image: JasperImage
Brechin City v Spartans: Why didn’t pyramid play-off clash go to extra-time before penalty…
10
Questions raised over Dundee fight night staged by firm linked to Irish crime lord. Image: Supplied
Perth boxing boss linked to Irish crimelord Daniel Kinahan is behind event at Dundee’s…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]