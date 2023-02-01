‘Driverless’ buses will leave from Dunfermline city centre, navigating ‘complex’ roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Driverless’ buses will leave from Dunfermline city centre, navigating ‘complex’ roads

By Peter John Meiklem
February 1 2023, 12.16pm Updated: February 1 2023, 2.35pm
One of Stagecoach's autonomous, or 'driverless' buses.
One of Stagecoach's autonomous buses.

‘Driverless’ buses will leave from Dunfermline before crossing the Forth Road Bridge, it has been announced.

That means the computer and sensor driven buses – also known as autonomous vehicles – will have to navigate “more complex scenarios” on “busy category A and B roads” on the extended route.

Project backers says this will include “mixing with city centre traffic” in a journey “more comparable with express style bus routes”.

The current test route runs between Ferrytoll Park & Ride in the Kingdom across the bridge to Edinburgh Park Transport Interchange.

New route runs 20 miles from Dunfermline city centre

The route will extend from Dunfermline city centre. That increases the total distance from 14 to nearly 20 miles, compared to the previous test route.

Carla Stockton-Jones is UK managing director of Stagecoach.

She said new government funding – around £10.4 million – had allowed them to extend the route into Scotland’s newest city.

She said: “We’re very proud to be pioneers of this technology with our plans to roll out the UK’s first full-sized autonomous bus service in Scotland in the spring.”

The fresh funding will advance “the technology as we extend our Scottish bus trial to cover a longer route,” she added.

Fifers were among the first 22 passengers to travel on the autonomous vehicles during one of the final trials last month.

Driverless buses to launch this spring

Operator Stagecoach hopes to launch a full timetable as early this spring. That will offer 10,000 journeys a week across the bridge.

While the bus’s computer technology drives the vehicle, a ‘bus captain’ currently remains on board to answer questions and sell tickets.

Automated driving systems company Fusion Processing is the project’s lead partner.

The on-bus technology used includes state-of-the-art sensors, including cameras, Radar and LiDAR (laser imaging sensors), together with artificial intelligence technology.

Jim Hutchinson is CEO of Fusion Processing.

He said the bus will travel through a “more complex urban environment” for the additional five miles.

“We have every confidence that the next generation of our CAVstar® Automated Drive System will be up to the task,” he added.

Stagecoach’s announcement also suggests the ‘captain’ model could change at a later date.

The statement on the new funding reads: “This project will test and refine the commercial service model, from the current ‘captained’ service, with a staff member onboard, to future deployments.”

The latest iteration of the autonomous bus project involving the Forth Road Bridge crossing is known as CAVForth II.

It’s project partners include: Stagecoach East Scotland, Fusion Processing, bus firm Alexander Dennis, University of the West of England, and Edinburgh Napier University.

The UK Government has confirmed grants for seven successful autonomous projects across the country, releasing a total investment of £81 million.

Business secretary Grant Shapps said: “The support we are providing will help our transport and technology pioneers steal a march on the global competition, by turning their bright ideas into market-ready products sooner than anyone else.”

