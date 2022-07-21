Rewind Scotland: All you need to know about Perth 80s festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth is gearing up to host Rewind Festival Scotland this weekend for the first time in three years following a Covid-19 hiatus.

The three-day music event, taking place at Scone Palace from Friday to Sunday, will welcome thousands of revellers from near and far.

Tickets are still available for the 80s festival, which is being headlined by rock band Wet Wet Wet and Frankie Goes to Hollywood singer Holly Johnson.

We have a full guide with all you need to know about the long-awaited festival.

Getting to Scone Palace

By car

Scone Palace is easy to reach by car.

The historic castle, just outside the village of Scone, is two miles north of Perth on the A93.

If you’re travelling from Dundee, Edinburgh or Glasgow, follow signs for the ‘A93 Braemar’.

There will be festival traffic signage directing you as you approach Perth, towards the festival.

By train

Perth Rail Station is situated three miles from Scone Palace – you can check ScotRail’s website for the most up-to-date information and to book your ticket.

By coach

You can also get to Scone Palace via festival coach service Happy Bus, which is organising coaches to the event from a range of stops, including Kinross and Kirkcaldy.

What time should I arrive?

Friday

12pm: Car parks open

12pm: Box office opens

2pm: Campsite entrance opens

6pm: Arena and day/weekend entrance opens.

Saturday

9am: Car parks open

9am: Campsite entrance opens

11am: Box office opens

12pm: Arena and day/weekend entrance opens.

Sunday

9am: Car parks open

9am: Campsite entrance opens

11am: Box office opens

12pm: Arena and day/weekend entrance opens.

Monday

12pm: Campsite closes

2pm: Car parks close.

How’s the weather looking?

It might be a good idea to pack your umbrella and poncho.

According to the Met Office, light rain is expected in Scone throughout the weekend.

Friday will be overcast, changing to light rain by night time, and reaching a high of 15°C.

Saturday will also be overcast and rainy, but a bit warmer, reaching a high of 21°C.

Light rain and a temperatures of up to 21°C is also predicted for Sunday.

Who is playing?

Rewind Festival, which revealed its line-up in January, is making up for two years’ worth of cancellations with an impressive array of acts.

English musician Holly Johnson will return to the Perth festival as a headliner on Saturday night, bringing his hit-packed catalogue of songs, including Relax, Two Tribes and Power of Love.

Saturday will also welcome Trinidad and Tobago-born Billy Ocean to the stage.

Meanwhile, Wet Wet Wet will make their Rewind Scotland debut on Sunday night, alongside pop duo Bananarama and Scottish singer Owen Paul.

Can I still buy a ticket?

A range of tickets for the event are still up for grabs, and can be bagged on Rewind Festival’s website.

If you purchased a ticket for the festival in 2020 or 2021 – it is still valid for Rewind 2022.

An adult weekend camping ticket is £140, which includes access to the festival arena and campsite for three nights.

A weekend camping ticket for those aged 10-17 is available for £45.

A weekend ticket, without access to the campsite, is £120, or £40 for a youth.

Day tickets for the event can also be purchased, with an adult ticket for either Saturday or Sunday costing £69.

A day ticket for a 10 to 17-year-old is £25.

Camping at Rewind

When it comes to pitching your tent at Rewind Festival, according to organisers, it’s a matter of first come first served.

Campers can bring their own tent, as well as an additional three-by-three metre structure – such as a gazebo – per booking.

If you fancy ‘glamping’ more than camping, the festival also has pre-erected and boutique accommodation options, which include exclusive perks like warm showers, 24-hour reception, and a ‘pamper parlour’.

There will be a designated area of the campsite specifically for families with children.

👏 It's happening! 👏 The main stage is going up at Rewind Scotland! It’s only 3 days away now and to say we’re excited… Posted by Rewind Festival on Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Banned items

Festival organisers have published a list of prohibited items.

It includes glass, drugs, gas cannisters, generators, fireworks, flares, lasers, drones, professional cameras and animals – with the exception of guide dogs.

No food or drinks can be taken into the arena, although they will be permitted in the camping area.

Food and drink

With a new street food section planned for the festival, organisers promise to make sure everyone is catered for.

Revellers looking to quench their thirst will be spoiled for choice, with bars specialising in ale and cider, gin and prosecco planned for the event.

Rewind Festival is not the only music event taking place at Scone Palace this year.

It will also play host to a new three-day camping festival, Otherlands, in August.