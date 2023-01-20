Fife passengers first to test ‘driverless bus’ across Forth Road Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife passengers first to test ‘driverless bus’ across Forth Road Bridge

By Peter John Meiklem
January 20 2023, 12.15pm Updated: January 20 2023, 12.17pm
Passengers on the 'driverless bus'. Image: Stagecoach.
A full size ‘driverless bus’ has taken passengers from Fife across the Forth Road Bridge for the first time.

A total of 22 people travelled from Ferrytoll Park & Ride in the Kingdom to Edinburgh Park Transport Interchange on the south side of the Forth.

The journey marks a major milestone in the development of ‘driverless vehicles’ in Scotland, also known as autonomous vehicle technology.

Fife ‘driverless bus’ passengers ‘not worried’

Operator Stagecoach hopes to launch a full timetable as early as this spring. That will offer 10,000 journeys a week across the bridge.

While the bus’s computer technology took care of driving the vehicle during the test, a ‘bus captain’ remained on board to answer questions and sell tickets.

Operator Stagecoach invited the passengers from a testing group to provide feedback.

A passenger gets on the driverless bus.

The bus company circulated comments from passenger Fleur Dijkman, who was on the historic journey.

She said she “wasn’t worried at all” relying on computer tech, rather than a human driver.

“You wouldn’t know the difference between this and a normal bus from the driving,” she said.

Stagecoach began testing its driverless bus on the 14 mile route in April last year.

First full sized driverless bus service in the UK

The CAVForth project’s fleet of five Alexander Dennis Enviro200AV should become the first registered service in the UK to use full sized autonomous buses.

It comes after the official launch of a separate smaller, driverless bus in Inverness in October.

Louise Simpson is project manager at Stagecoach.

She said: “We are really excited to have reached this next major milestone in our project plan to deliver the UK’s first full sized autonomous bus. That has seen us successfully carry a group of passengers on one of the new buses.

“Until today, only project team members had been able to trial the autonomous service.

“We welcome any views they have to ensure we deliver a great, inclusive, and accessible service to our customers when we launch in the spring.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
[[title_reg]]

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

[[title]]

