Anything other than vape ban would ‘fall short’, says Dundee’s Less Waste Laura

Dundee climate activist Laura Young has said the Scottish Government’s review into disposable vapes must end with a ban.

The Scottish Government has commissioned a review into the environmental impact of disposable vapes which “could” lead to a ban.

However, other outcomes could include measures like “improving access to responsible disposal options”.

“I think for me, that would just fall short of what we need,” Laura told The Courier.

If the Scottish Government does not impose a ban, it would be “a huge disappointment” for her.

“It would set the tone that wasteful products are welcome in our economy.

“There’s so many reasons why this one should be the one to go.”

Recycling disposable vapes isn’t enough

Zero Waste Scotland will lead the review.

It could lead to an increased access to responsible disposal options, improved product design or public communications campaigns.

But Laura does not think these alternative measures will tackle the disposable vape problem.

“You just have to look at general recycling rates,” she continued, “we don’t do it very well.

“We’ve got the infrastructure to correctly dispose other items, but we don’t do it.

“Ultimately, it’s about setting a precedent that you can’t just create something that’s disposable, which is so complex and so damaging.

“What we need is a ban.”

Laura is also concerned about the lack of a timescale for the review.

“It didn’t mention timescale,” she said.

“Will it take six months, do we just wait on a cliffhanger?

“I’d love some clarification on what the timescale might be so that we can all hold them accountable.”

Laura is still “very excited” that the Scottish Government will be carrying out this review.

Disposable vape issues need to be addressed urgently

Lorna Slater is the minister for circular economy.

She said: “Not only are single-use vapes bad for public health, they are also bad for the environment.

“From litter on our streets, to the risk of fires in waste facilities, there are issues which need to be addressed urgently.

“We will consider the evidence and expert advice and come forward with policy options, which could include a potential ban on single-use vapes.

“In the meantime, we would urge everyone who uses these products to make sure they are disposed of properly.”