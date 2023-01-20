Why are ‘disposable’ vapes so bad for the environment?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Why are ‘disposable’ vapes so bad for the environment?

By Joanna Bremner
January 20 2023, 6.00am
1.3 million disposable vapes are thrown away each week in the UK.
1.3 million disposable vapes are thrown away each week in the UK.

‘Disposable’ vapes are the latest trend that young people have adopted in Dundee, but they are harming the environment.

Advertised as ‘easy’ and ‘convenient to use’ with a load of flashy, colourful branding, it’s not difficult to see how young consumers are lured into buying disposable vapes.

But the cost of convenience is all too clear when it comes to these devices.

What are they?

A disposable vape is a device used for inhaling nicotine-containing vapour.

The single use variety of vapes are seen as a cost effective alternative to regular vapes.

But this leads to many users throwing them away when they are done with them.

What is the problem with throwing out my disposable vape?

More than one million single-use vapes are thrown away every week.

These litter our streets and add to plastic pollution. They are left strewn across pavements and roads, and can also pose a danger to drivers by causing burst tyres.

Disposable vapes contain valuable materials like lithium batteries and copper, as well as plastic.

This means they are classed as Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) and should be disposed of at household recycling centres.

Lithium is a valuable resource us humans should be protecting, not throwing out on the street.

Wasted lithium could power 1,200 electric cars

Ten tonnes of lithium is lost every year when people throw away their disposable vapes.

This wasted lithium is enough to power 1,200 electric cars.

This image shows six disposable vapes collected by climate activists.
Disposable vapes collected by climate activists. Image: Laura Young

Find out how to recycle disposable vapes in your area with this locator.

However, even if they are recycled properly, throwaway vapes can cause problems at recycling centres. They are a fire hazard.

And some staff at recycling centres are unsure about where they should go.

In terms of human health, the devices aren’t guiltless either.

The World Health Organisation says that disposable vapes are “undoubtedly harmful“, with one report saying it is a public health concern that so many young people are taking up the use of vapes and e-cigarettes.

Laura Young is a PhD student and climate activist living in Dundee. She has been fighting against ‘disposable’ vapes for the last six months.

She recently walked around Dundee and found around one single-use vape per minute.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf recently commended Laura’s work and said the Scottish Government will consider a potential ban on disposable vapes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
‘Long term decline’ in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Nature Watch: Bewitched by an enchanting Trossachs rainforest
CR0040648 - Joanna Bremner - Perthshire - Calum McRoberts Head Ghillie Meikleour Estate interviewed about litter and fly tipping in the area - Picture shows scenes from the litter pick - ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right)- unnamed road between Meikleour and Lethendy - near Blairgowrie - Thursday 19th January 2023 - - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire ghillie slams littering drivers as 'bad people'
6
Laura Young says that the Scottish Government's review into disposable vapes must end in a ban. Image: Laura Young /Andrew Cawley
Anything other than vape ban would 'fall short', says Dundee's Less Waste Laura
Beaver damage to a tree in Jackie's garden.
Perthshire pensioner fears garden beaver damage is danger to life
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
From left, Caroline Cooper, Philip Cooper and Ronnie Hamill at a site next to their homes earmarked for glamping pods.
Perth residents slam plans for 'second-rate theme park' at Murrayshall
2
Janice Haig at the floodgate near her home in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
How Perth council floodgate created residents' sewage water misery
Author David Profumo and actor Burn Gorman opened the 2023 salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kinclaven Bridge on Meikleour Estate. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Actor Burn Gorman and author David Profumo land lead roles in Tay salmon fishing…
Claire McLaren with a view of the River Tay behind.
Are farmers to blame for Loch Leven pollution?

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Post Thumbnail
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3

More from The Courier

Riot police and negotiators were at the four-hour stand-off. Image: Jim Payne.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were 'bored as f**k'
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
Post Thumbnail
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Dundee University's life sciences building. Image: Dundee University.
Dundee start-up aims to build global vaccine business
Bushnell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia 'went through hell' in local hospital
United defeated Stirling University on Saturday. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon's 'human trafficking'…
Chinese New Year returned to Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Crowds thrilled as Chinese New Year celebrations return to Perth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented