Tuesday court round-up — ‘Set up by my bird’

A Fife man has been fined £1000 after admitting stealing fuel from a holiday park.

Andrew Dick, 27, of Clyde Street, Methil, stole red diesel on two occasions between June 20 and 23 last year from Shell Bat Holiday Park in Elie.

Red diesel is standard mineral diesel that has been blended with red dye to mark its lower duty rate.

Pimp and tax con

A pimp conned UK taxpayers out of nearly £10,000 while running brothels in Dundee. Brazen crook Eduard Stanciu was claiming dodgy tax rebates for his business while he was living off the earnings of the prostitutes he managed in the city.

‘It wisnae me’

A Dundee man who failed to give two specimens of breath after police suspected he was drink driving shouted “it wisnae me” as he was arrested.

Edward Boyle, 36, was stopped outside his Arklay Street home on June 10 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Boyle had been spotted driving “erratically” by civilian witnesses and when he emerged from his vehicle he was unsteady on his feet.

Police arrived at his home around half an hour and told him he was required to take a breath test.

He refused and was taken to Bell Street police headquarters, where he again refused.

He told police: “It wisnae me that was driving, I’ve been set-up by my bird”.

He was banned for 18 months.

Sky box porn storage

A Fife man caught with more than 90,000 illegal images and videos was storing them on hard drives taken from old Sky boxes. Gary Gray, 59, had amassed the collection over a period of 15 years. Officers who searched his house found a server running in the garage and dozens of hard drives containing the vile images.

SOPO breach

Glenrothes sex offender Wayne Henry, 45, breached a strict court order by having an illicit mobile phone and tablet computer.

He had been given the tablet by an unwitting employment agency to help with a job search but he did not tell police about it.

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkerson told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the employment agency was unaware of his offending and he told them he had no devices to assist with his job search and no router for Wi-Fi access.

He was given an android tablet and router in January 2022.

Police carried out a routine check at Henry’s house on February 18.

Ms Wilkerson continued: “During this time, the accused made no mention of obtaining an Internet enabled device, and did not present either device for checking.”

However, the agency later told police about he tablet and a warrant was obtained to search his address.

He handed over the tablet and a further search uncovered an undeclared router and a Samsung smart phone.

Solicitor Danielle Stringer, defending, said neither device had any illegal material on them.

Henry, of Forres Drive, admitted breaching the SOPO between December 31 2021 and April 1 2022 by failing to tell authorities of an internet-capable phone and tablet computer.

He was jailed for eight months.

Out after hours

A Perth beggar ordered to stay at home on curfew has been jailed for breaching the rules because his profession is more profitable in the evenings. Ross McFarlane had been placed on a 7pm to 7am curfew for six months after admitting acting abusively at the Aldi on Perth’s Glasgow Road.

Jaw break threat

A Dundee man has admitted shouting at his partner in a Ninewells Hospital car park and making threats of violence toward her.

Philip White, 32, of Alpin Terrace, acted in a threatening and abusive manner towards the woman on May 14.

The pair had been at an appointment earlier that day and White was spotted by threatening to “break your jaw” in the direction of Ms McAllister.

He further admitted driving carelessly through the hospital grounds after being witnessed travelling in an erratic manner.

Sentence was deferred on White until July 19 and he was disqualified from holding a licence in the interim.

