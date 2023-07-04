Tuesday court round-up — ‘Set up by my bird’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — ‘Set up by my bird’

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Fife man has been fined £1000 after admitting stealing fuel from a holiday park.

Andrew Dick, 27, of Clyde Street, Methil, stole red diesel on two occasions between June 20 and 23 last year from Shell Bat Holiday Park in Elie.

Red diesel is standard mineral diesel that has been blended with red dye to mark its lower duty rate.

Pimp and tax con

A pimp conned UK taxpayers out of nearly £10,000 while running brothels in Dundee. Brazen crook Eduard Stanciu was claiming dodgy tax rebates for his business while he was living off the earnings of the prostitutes he managed in the city.

Eduard Stanciu
Eduard Stanciu.

‘It wisnae me’

A Dundee man who failed to give two specimens of breath after police suspected he was drink driving shouted “it wisnae me” as he was arrested.

Edward Boyle, 36, was stopped outside his Arklay Street home on June 10 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Boyle had been spotted driving “erratically” by civilian witnesses and when he emerged from his vehicle he was unsteady on his feet.

Police arrived at his home around half an hour and told him he was required to take a breath test.

He refused and was taken to Bell Street police headquarters, where he again refused.

He told police: “It wisnae me that was driving, I’ve been set-up by my bird”.

He was banned for 18 months.

Sky box porn storage

A Fife man caught with more than 90,000 illegal images and videos was storing them on hard drives taken from old Sky boxes. Gary Gray, 59, had amassed the collection over a period of 15 years. Officers who searched his house found a server running in the garage and dozens of hard drives containing the vile images.

Gary Gray.

SOPO breach

Glenrothes sex offender Wayne Henry, 45, breached a strict court order by having an illicit mobile phone and tablet computer.

He had been given the tablet by an unwitting employment agency to help with a job search but he did not tell police about it.

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkerson told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the employment agency was unaware of his offending and he told them he had no devices to assist with his job search and no router for Wi-Fi access.

He was given an android tablet and router in January 2022.

Police carried out a routine check at Henry’s house on February 18.

Wayne Henry.
Wayne Henry.

Ms Wilkerson continued: “During this time, the accused made no mention of obtaining an Internet enabled device, and did not present either device for checking.”

However, the agency later told police about he tablet and a warrant was obtained to search his address.

He handed over the tablet and a further search uncovered an undeclared router and a Samsung smart phone.

Solicitor Danielle Stringer, defending, said neither device had any illegal material on them.

Henry, of Forres Drive, admitted breaching the SOPO between December 31 2021 and April 1 2022 by failing to tell authorities of an internet-capable phone and tablet computer.

He was jailed for eight months.

Out after hours

A Perth beggar ordered to stay at home on curfew has been jailed for breaching the rules because his profession is more profitable in the evenings. Ross McFarlane had been placed on a 7pm to 7am curfew for six months after admitting acting abusively at the Aldi on Perth’s Glasgow Road.

Ross McFarlane
Ross McFarlane was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.

Jaw break threat

A Dundee man has admitted shouting at his partner in a Ninewells Hospital car park and making threats of violence toward her.

Philip White, 32, of Alpin Terrace, acted in a threatening and abusive manner towards the woman  on May 14.

The pair had been at an appointment earlier that day and White was spotted by threatening to “break your jaw” in the direction of Ms McAllister.

He further admitted driving carelessly through the hospital grounds after being witnessed travelling in an erratic manner.

Sentence was deferred on White until July 19 and he was disqualified from holding a licence in the interim.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from The Courier

MasterChef winner Jamie Scott and wife Kelly seated at a restaurant table by a window with view of Broughty Ferry beach and the Tay estuary beyond.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Memories on the menu as MasterChef's Jamie Scott breathes new life into…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Stuart Beveridge tests self driving bus Picture shows; Stuart Beveridge. N/A. Supplied by Seescape Date; Unknown
Fifer’s fact-finding mission on how driverless bus service can help those with sight loss
A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Woman taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash in Fife
Theresa Mallett welcomed Humza Yousaf into her home.
Eljamel scandal: Fife gran lifts lid on Humza Yousaf meeting at her home
Would you have rejected the offer of an extra £2,205? Image: Shutterstock.
Fife and Perth homeowner alarm as Scots mortgages and house prices soar
Duncan Ferguson shows his passion on the touchline at Forest Green Rovers
Former Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson leaves Forest Green Rovers amid 'parting as friends'…
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf at the hospital bedside of an elderly man during a visit to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
JIM SPENCE: My six-week wait for GP appointment tells me NHS needs intensive care
Forfar Athletic boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Ray McKinnon to STAY at Forfar Athletic despite Forest Green approach
Finn Riach, 14. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Lanarkshire teen thought to be heading to Arbroath
The Extravaganza is held in the grounds of 650-year-old Glamis Castle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
All you need to know to get on the road to Glamis Extravaganza this…