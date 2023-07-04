Dundee pimp admits brothel-keeping and tax con charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pimp admits brothel-keeping and tax con charges

Brothel-keeper Eduard Stanciu was illegally claiming money back from HMRC.

By Gordon Currie
Eduard Stanciu and co-accused Cristina Gaica.
Eduard Stanciu and co-accused Cristina Gaica.

A pimp conned UK taxpayers out of nearly £10,000 while running brothels in Dundee.

Brazen crook Eduard Stanciu was claiming dodgy tax rebates for his business while he was living off the earnings of the prostitutes he managed in the city.

Stanciu spent three years getting HMRC to pay him tax refunds by submitting false claims.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Stanciu, 32, admitted conning the taxman out of £9,840.56 in relation to claims over a three-year period.

He also admitted “living wholly or in part on the earnings of prostitution” relating to three flats in the city’s Blackness Road and Arklay Street.

He admitted “knowingly” living off immoral earnings between September 28 2016 and August 23 2019.

A further three properties in Peddie Street and Lochee Road, Dundee and Pottery Street, Kirkcaldy were removed from the original charge when Stanciu pled guilty.

Eduard Stanciu and Cristina Gaica at Dundee Sheriff Court
Eduard Stanciu and Cristina Gaica at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Stanciu, of Dens Road, Dundee, admitted that between January 5 and July 2 2019, he pretended to HMRC employees that he had paid £9,794.60 tax on his income.

He claimed he had paid that tax during the financial years of 2015/16, 2016/17, and 2017/18, and as a result was entitled to a tax rebate.

He admitted, in reality, he had paid no tax and obtained £9,840.56 by fraud.

People trafficking pleas accepted

Co-accused Cristina Gaica, also of Dens Road, admitted failing to appear in court on November 24 2020, having been granted bail on August 26 2019.

Both she, Stanciu, and a third accused, Octavian-Marian Poraditu, 33, from Kirkcaldy, were alleged to have been involved in transferring unknown sums of money out of Scotland and back to Romania.

It was alleged they were involved in human trafficking and made a bid to con the taxman out of a further £23,000 by the same fraudulent means.

Those charges were dropped by the Crown as part of a plea deal.

At one stage in proceedings, the case was delayed as the accused were believed to have fled back to Romania.

Stanciu and Gaica had been due to appear in the dock at Dundee during 2020, but neither turned up and warrants had to be issued for their arrest.

They returned to the city and admitted charges, while Poraditu’s not guilty pleas were accepted and he was formally cleared.

The case was deferred for a Crown narrative and for further details of the background to the offences to be heard later this week by Sheriff Paul Brown.

