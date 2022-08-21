‘I just don’t eat out locally anymore’: Are Pitlochry venues becoming too expensive to dine out?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Living costs have left many people reconsidering their spend when they dine out in restaurants, however, some Pitlochry locals say it has been a reality for them for many years.

Located in the county of Perthshire, the picturesque town lies on the River Tummel and has a population of around 2,880.

With Pitlochry being a popular tourist destination during the summer months, the prices in the area can naturally be a little higher than those in surrounding areas including Perth.

However, the rising cost of living has left many people unable to afford to visit local restaurants and cafes.

And despite venues in the area relying on local support during the quieter months during the winter, some resident’s say they can no longer afford to dine out as a result of high prices.

More expensive than anywhere else

For locals like 60-year-old Rita Robertson who have lived in Pitlochry all of their lives, the prices are unmanageable now.

“I just don’t eat out locally anymore.” Rita says, “Going out at night was always fairly expensive, but it was doable. Now it’s just not doable.”

Instead of spending her money on eating out, something Rita enjoys, she, like many others she knows are choosing to cook at home much more often.

She also explains that less people are making their way onto the high street for ingredients and turning to bigger supermarkets outwith the area.

“Supermarkets outside the area are willing to deliver to Pitlochry, so people aren’t shopping in town anymore.” she added.

Can’t afford to eat out

Couple Rebecca and David Jobson are feeling the pinch of prices more than ever and can no longer afford to eat out with their son.

“We don’t really go out anymore because it’s out of our budget,” says Rebecca.

“During the pandemic we tried to give a bit of business locally and do our bit to keep them going.

“It feels like a bit of a slap in the face because now we can’t afford to eat in them.”

David has watched the prices in Pitlochry climbing and as a result has reduced the amount of times he socialises with his friends.

He said: “It was affordable at one point. But now we don’t go out and socialise unless it is for a special occasion.”

Cheaper to grocery shop in Perth

Roland Ballard who owns an apartment in Pitlochry visits the area frequently but has found the prices to be extortionate.

He added: “If you are getting a fish and chips for £18.50 per person and then adding some wine, you are looking at £50 for pub food.

“And £6.80 for a pint of beer.”

Roland also chooses to travel to Perth for his grocery shopping, due to the local Co-op being more expensive than regular supermarkets.

“It costs £7 for us to drive to Perth.

“We visit once a week and do our shopping in Perth, and we also fill up our fuel there because the fuel prices are cheaper than Pitlochry.

“We have noticed a massive difference.”

Need to survive

Owner of The Loft Restaurant Nicoleta Musat worries for the future of her business. She has already noticed a reduction in the amount of food customers are ordering and says this will force average spend down.

She said: “People are not eating out like they used to.

“They don’t have two coffees they have one, they don’t have a bottle of wine they have a glass.”

Although she tries to keep her menu prices as low as possible, she has had to increase them a little to help cope with the rising costs and would be unable to give discounts.

She says: “It’s not just for me, it’s for everyone; our staff salaries, the rent and the electric bill. We are a very small family business.

“After everything that has happened I couldn’t afford to have a discount card.

“We will have to see what happens next year, we might have to say goodbye to the business.”

Rising costs of food

Independently owned Café Biba is a favourite of many locals, but manager Paul Main worries for the future with their menu price changes.

He explained: “The main problem in the last six months has been the cost of food.

“For example our dairy bill has gone up more than 25% this year, and that is just one item.

“Normally we add on a 2-3% rise in price on our menu but this year we added a 4-5% increase.”

Despite this Café Biba offers a locals discount of 10% for regular customers to enjoy and have seen that visitors have responded well to it.

Paul added: “Any restaurant in Pitlochry will be 90% tourists visiting, but we have regulars coming in, too.

“We have to look after our regulars as well because in the winter it’s quiet from tourists.”

Although locals are for and against the idea of a discount card for Pitlochry residents, it may be the only way to help keep the community spending money within the area.