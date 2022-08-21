‘I just don’t eat out locally anymore’: Are Pitlochry venues becoming too expensive to dine out?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I just don’t eat out locally anymore’: Are Pitlochry venues becoming too expensive to dine out?

By Mariam Okhai
August 21 2022, 6.00am
Pitlochry Road
Pitlochry Road.

Living costs have left many people reconsidering their spend when they dine out in restaurants, however, some Pitlochry locals say it has been a reality for them for many years.

Located in the county of Perthshire, the picturesque town lies on the River Tummel and has a population of around 2,880.

With Pitlochry being a popular tourist destination during the summer months, the prices in the area can naturally be a little higher than those in surrounding areas including Perth.

Atholl Road in Pitlochry
Atholl Road in Pitlochry.

However, the rising cost of living has left many people unable to afford to visit local restaurants and cafes.

And despite venues in the area relying on local support during the quieter months during the winter, some resident’s say they can no longer afford to dine out as a result of high prices.

More expensive than anywhere else

For locals like 60-year-old Rita Robertson who have lived in Pitlochry all of their lives, the prices are unmanageable now.

“I just don’t eat out locally anymore.” Rita says, “Going out at night was always fairly expensive, but it was doable. Now it’s just not doable.”

Rita Robertson.

Instead of spending her money on eating out, something Rita enjoys, she, like many others she knows are choosing to cook at home much more often.

She also explains that less people are making their way onto the high street for ingredients and turning to bigger supermarkets outwith the area.

“Supermarkets outside the area are willing to deliver to Pitlochry, so people aren’t shopping in town anymore.” she added.

Can’t afford to eat out

Couple Rebecca and David Jobson are feeling the pinch of prices more than ever and can no longer afford to eat out with their son.

“We don’t really go out anymore because it’s out of our budget,” says Rebecca.

“During the pandemic we tried to give a bit of business locally and do our bit to keep them going.

The coronavirus pandemic forced cafes to offer takeaway only.

“It feels like a bit of a slap in the face because now we can’t afford to eat in them.”

David has watched the prices in Pitlochry climbing and as a result has reduced the amount of times he socialises with his friends.

He said: “It was affordable at one point. But now we don’t go out and socialise unless it is for a special occasion.”

Cheaper to grocery shop in Perth

Roland Ballard who owns an apartment in Pitlochry visits the area frequently but has found the prices to be extortionate.

He added: “If you are getting a fish and chips for £18.50 per person and then adding some wine, you are looking at £50 for pub food.

“And £6.80 for a pint of beer.”

fish and chip shops
Fish supper and chicken curry prices at £18.50.

Roland also chooses to travel to Perth for his grocery shopping, due to the local Co-op being more expensive than regular supermarkets.

“It costs £7 for us to drive to Perth.

“We visit once a week and do our shopping in Perth, and we also fill up our fuel there because the fuel prices are cheaper than Pitlochry.

“We have noticed a massive difference.”

Need to survive

Owner of The Loft Restaurant Nicoleta Musat worries for the future of her business. She has already noticed a reduction in the amount of food customers are ordering and says this will force average spend down.

She said: “People are not eating out like they used to.

“They don’t have two coffees they have one, they don’t have a bottle of wine they have a glass.”

Nicoleta and her husband Adrian Musat.

Although she tries to keep her menu prices as low as possible, she has had to increase them a little to help cope with the rising costs and would be unable to give discounts.

She says: “It’s not just for me, it’s for everyone; our staff salaries, the rent and the electric bill. We are a very small family business.

“After everything that has happened I couldn’t afford to have a discount card.

“We will have to see what happens next year, we might have to say goodbye to the business.”

Rising costs of food

Independently owned Café Biba is a favourite of many locals, but manager Paul Main worries for the future with their menu price changes.

He explained: “The main problem in the last six months has been the cost of food.

“For example our dairy bill has gone up more than 25% this year, and that is just one item.

Paul Main, manager of Cafe Biba.

“Normally we add on a 2-3% rise in price on our menu but this year we added a 4-5% increase.”

Despite this Café Biba offers a locals discount of 10% for regular customers to enjoy and have seen that visitors have responded well to it.

Paul added: “Any restaurant in Pitlochry will be 90% tourists visiting, but we have regulars coming in, too.

“We have to look after our regulars as well because in the winter it’s quiet from tourists.”

Although locals are for and against the idea of a discount card for Pitlochry residents, it may be the only way to help keep the community spending money within the area.

