Sweet treats: These tahini cinnamon swirls are the perfect afternoon pick-me-up

Made from toasted sesame seeds, tahini is a Middle Eastern condiment that brings these cinnamon swirls to life and are the perfect afternoon treat.

Alongside a cup of coffee this sweet treat is the perfect pick-me-up to enjoy with a group of friends.

“I love cinnamon in pastry and desserts.

“There really is no sweet treat that doesn’t work with a little cinnamon in it, and these swirls have always been a favourite of mine,” says chef Sabrina Ghayour.

Enriching the dish with a nutty flavour this dessert is something very different and served with vanilla ice cream can leave a pleasing flavour in the mouth.

If you are preparing for a lunch or dinner party, this dessert can be prepared in advance and frozen until required.

Simply remove from the freezer, cut, and then bake for an extra couple of minutes to achieve the perfect flaky texture of the puff pastry.

Tahini cinnamon swirls

Makes 12

Ingredients

1 x 320g ready-rolled puff pastry sheet

4-5tbsp tahini (make sure it’s not too thin, and avoid using excess oil)

3 tbsp golden granulated sugar

2 tsp ground cinnamon

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C (180 Fan), 400F, gas mark 6. Line a large baking tray with baking paper. Lay the pastry sheet on your work surface. Mix the tahini with the sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Spread the mixture evenly all over the pastry sheet, leaving a two-centimetre clear border along one long edge. Starting from the opposite long edge, roll up the pastry tightly. Cut the roll into four, then cut each section into three equal slices. Lay the slices with the swirl facing up on the lined tray, spaced slightly apart, and flatten each one gently. Bake for 20-22 minutes until nicely browned on top. Remove from the oven and leave to cool on the tray before serving.