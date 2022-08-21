Jarvis Brothers: Angus department store at the heart of community for almost 140 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jarvis Brothers: Angus department store at the heart of community for almost 140 years

By Ian Forsyth
August 21 2022, 8.33am Updated: August 21 2022, 9.16am
Jarvis Brothers has faced a number of challenges since it first opened in 1884.

The businessman running long-established Forfar department store Jarvis Brothers has no thoughts of retirement, even though he is approaching 80 years old.

The retailer was started in 1884 by William and George Jarvis, who built the shop’s current premises on Castle Street in 1892 for £4,000.

The firm initially manufactured clothing and curtains, and supplied carpets and rugs.

It later began to focus on providing ready-made, high-quality products.

The current owner is Charles Jarvis, grandson of William Jarvis.

Charles trained as a chartered accountant before joining the family firm in 1966 and taking charge 10 years later.

‘We’ve experienced hard times’, says Jarvis Brothers boss

Jarvis Brothers has successfully navigated through numerous challenging global events including the First World War, the Great Depression and the Second World War.

More recently, the business has also staved off the Covid-19 pandemic.

Charles said: “We’re tremendously proud of our business here in Forfar.

Fofar department store Jarvis Brothers.

“We’ve been operating from the Victorian era through to the Elizabethan era and from the Great Depression through until the financial troubles of 2008 and then the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While we’ve experienced hard times, we’ve developed a strong sense of resilience.

“I believe we’ll continue to serve the people of Scotland well for the foreseeable future.”

Challenges of online shopping

The goods that Jarvis Brothers specialises in include menswear and ladieswear, curtains and blinds, carpets, rugs, beds and bedding and travel accessories.

But Charles stressed: “We are not interested in selling anything cheap.

“We stock quality goods and that is what our customers are after. We sell things that will last – and they are good value because of this.”

Assistants Joyce Dear and Sandra Girvan with general manager Sandra Crighton and owner Charles Jarvis.

Charles said the popularity of internet shopping has led to fewer stores in the area, but he feels there is still a place for brick-and-mortar outlets.

He added: “Our customers like being able to try on the menswear and ladieswear and discover how it feels and looks on them.

“You can buy something from an online shop, but that frequently leads to disappointment. It may turn out not to be the quality you expected.

“You can also end up having to pay postage for goods, as well as having to wait in the house for a delivery.”

No plans to retire at nearly 80 years old

Charles employs a loyal team of 10 at the shop, with many of them having been with him for decades.

He said Jarvis Brothers had managed to thrive over many decades by adapting to circumstances and not overspending.

Charles Jarvis, owner of Jarvis Brothers, has no plans to retire.

He was proud to report that the business is profitable and hasn’t had an overdraft for 20 or 30 years.

The store originally partnered with the British Linen Bank, which later became part of Bank of Scotland. It has remained by the side of the business from 1884.

Despite now being 79, he has no plans to retire.

The businessman explained: “My father worked until he was 89. We have good staff and I like the customers, who you become good friends with.

“And it is nice to see the store continuing on for as long as it has done.”

