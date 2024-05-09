European stocks buoyed as Bank of England signals it is closer to cutting rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European stocks buoyed as Bank of England signals it is closer to cutting rates

By Press Association
European stock markets were in good spirits on Thursday (Steven Paston/PA)
European stock markets were in good spirits on Thursday after the UK’s central bank signalled that it was getting closer to being able to cut interest rates.

London’s FTSE 100 hit a new all-time high after the Bank of England revealed it was keeping interest rates at 5.25% for another month.

The index closed 27.03 points higher, or 0.33%, at 8,381.35, with miners and housing stocks among the biggest risers of the day.

The Bank’s policymakers gave a new sense of optimism by declaring that “things are moving in the right direction”, with inflation set to return to the 2% target between April and June.

The Bank also slightly upgraded its outlook for UK economic growth, and said inflation could fall below target in the next few years.

“The Bank of England’s latest Monetary Policy Report gave a much-needed positive boost to the UK’s economic outlook,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

“Growth was revised higher, while inflation was revised lower.

“Although the Bank of England did not confirm that a rate cut would come in June, the governor Andrew Bailey sounded more comfortable with the prospect of rate cuts in the near future.

“It is also worth noting that Bailey did not rule out a rate cut next month, instead saying that it will depend on the economic data.”

AJ Bell’s head of financial analysis Danni Hewson said: “Investors had been treading water ahead of Thursday’s Monetary Policy Committee decision, but as soon as the vote was announced the FTSE 100 surged to a fresh intra-day high.

“And it was a smorgasbord of sectors feeling the warm balm of those tailwinds.”

It was a strong session for other top European stock markets on Thursday. Germany’s Dax was 1.02% higher at the close and France’s Cac 40 closed up 0.69%.

Over in the US, the S&P 500 was up about 0.25% and the Dow Jones was up 0.4% by the time European markets closed.

The pound dropped against the US dollar after the Bank’s interest rate decision was announced, but managed to recover in the afternoon and was up 0.1% at 1.251 dollars.

Sterling was down about 0.1% against the euro at 1.161.

In company news, broadcaster ITV revealed that last year’s US writers’ and actors’ strike helped drive a drop in revenues for the group’s production arm.

Nevertheless, it said advertising revenue had risen in recent months and it is expecting a boost from the upcoming Euros football tournament. ITV’s share price was up 3% at the close.

Meanwhile, shares in BAE Systems edged higher after the defence firm said it had seen a “strong” operational performance and was on track to meet its targets for the year.

The group said it was witnessing high levels of defence spending across its sectors and key markets. Shares in the firm closed 0.8% higher.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Anglo American, up 82p to 2,736p, JD Sports, up 3.4p to 120.2p, Ocado, up 7.9p to 353.8p, Rightmove, up 12p to 572.8p, and RS Group, up 14.5p to 822.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were 3i Group, down 154p to 2,820p, HSBC, down 29.9p to 690.9p, Melrose Industries, down 9.8p to 595.6p, Pearson, down 15p to 1,000p, and Intercontinental Hotels Group, down 96p to 7,792p.