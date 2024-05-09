WH Smith unveils 17 new Toys R Us shop-in-shops across the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WH Smith unveils 17 new Toys R Us shop-in-shops across the UK

By Press Association
WHSmith has unveiled the first 17 locations for the next tranche of Toys R Us shops to launch within its stores over the summer (WHSmith/PA)
Retailer WH Smith has unveiled the first 17 locations for the next tranche of Toys R Us shops to launch within its stores over the summer as the revival of the children’s chain gathers pace.

The high street group, which has already opened nine Toys R Us shop-in-shops as part of its retail partnership with the brand, is to open another 30 of the concessions by the end of August.

The next wave of 17 will be launched nationwide within the next two months as the group looks to bring back a brand “known and loved since the mid-80s”.

Three of the concessions – in Hereford, Herefordshire, Leamington Spa in Warwickshire and Fosse Park in Leicester – will open on May 25.

The firm’s move to open the first concessions last year marked a return for the children’s chain following its collapse more than six years ago.

Toys R Us went bust in February 2018, shutting the doors on all its 100 shops and resulting in the loss of more than 2,000 jobs.

It announced plans for a relaunch in October 2022, before striking an exclusive deal with WH Smith for concessions in the UK.

Sean Toal, high street managing director at WH Smith, said: “I have seen first-hand how positively our customers have responded to the new ranges.

“Many tell me it feels like a back to the future moment – a brand they had known and loved since the mid-80s which is back to deliver the magic to a whole new generation of families.”

He added: “From Hereford to Hastings, today we’ve unveiled the first 17 locations for the new Toys R Us stores in WHSmith.

“Not only is this an exceptionally exciting time for our colleagues and customers, but we’re also proud to be bucking the trend by continuing to invest in the UK high street.”

Here are a list of the next 17 Toys R Us shop-in-shops due to open across the WH Smith chain:

– Hereford, Herefordshire
– Fosse Park, Leicester
– Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
– Guildford, Surrey
– Sutton, Surrey
– Shrewsbury, Shropshire
– Salisbury, Wiltshire
– Victoria shopping centre, Nottingham
– Maidstone, Kent
– Woking, Surrey
– Hastings, East Sussex
– Thurrock, Essex
– Newton Abbott, Devon
– Halifax, West Yorkshire
– Lancaster, Lancashire
– George Street, Richmond, London
– Taunton, Somerset