Gordon Ramsay to open London’s highest restaurant

Gordon Ramsay is to expand his restaurant empire with five new openings in London, all in one building and including the capital’s highest restaurant.

The chef will open Lucky Cat on level 60 at 22 Bishopsgate, London’s tallest office building, offering an Asian-inspired menu with 360-degree views of the city, in February.

The venue will extend to the Lucky Cat Roof Terrace for cocktails and entertainment on the rooftop until 3am.

Gordon Ramsay said he could not wait to share ‘this unique dining experience’ with guests (David Davies/PA)

Level 60 will also feature a 14-seat chef’s table, an extension of Chelsea flagship Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, to celebrate its 25th anniversary and its 22nd year maintaining three Michelin stars.

They will take the title of London’s highest restaurant from Duck & Waffle on the 40th floor of the nearby Salesforce Tower, also on Bishopsgate.

Below, on level 59, will be a branch of the chef’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar chain, serving afternoon tea and cocktails as part of the menu and also with panoramic views.

The Gordon Ramsay Academy will also open in the same building, where customers can hone their skills in a range of experiences from pasta-making to mixing cocktails, planned to appeal as social or corporate events.

Mr Ramsay said: “This is more than just a new opening – it’s a significant milestone for our business.

“We’re not only launching the highest culinary experiences in London, but also creating a vibrant culinary hub at the incredible 22 Bishopsgate.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Barclays and all our partners for their support and I’m so proud of the hard work from our teams.

“I cannot wait to share this unique dining experience with our guests.”

Reservations for the new restaurants will open in September.