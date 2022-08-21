Dundee gran who became published author aged 87 pens second novel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee gran who became published author aged 87 pens second novel

By Poppy Watson
August 21 2022, 9.00am
Margaret Barry, 87, published her debut novel in February.
A Dundee grandmother is working on her second book after fulfilling her childhood dream of becoming a published author at the age of 87.

Margaret Barry’s debut novel, Of Time and Tides, has been a sell-out success since it was released in February.

The gran-of-nine, who originally penned the war-torn romance more than 20 years ago, says its publication “still hasn’t sunk in”.

Margaret, who has always been a keen writer, says she decided to revisit her old manuscripts following her husband Andy’s death in 2010.

Debut book sold out in six hours

She told The Courier: “After my husband died, I decided that I would go back over the work I did and started editing and rewriting everything.

“Then my son came over, and I said, ‘You’ll never guess what – I’ve finished editing and rewriting my very first book.'”

Her son encouraged her to send the novel to a few publishers – and just six days later, she was “shocked” to receive three contract offers.

And she has been blown away by the response to the book, which sold out on Amazon less than six hours after it was published.

Margaret Barry hopes to publish her second novel soon.

Margaret, who published her book under the name ‘Patsy’ – her late dad’s nickname for her – discovered her joy for writing at a young age.

She said: “I used to get the top marks for school essays – I can still remember the very first one that I wrote.

“And the teacher told my mother, ‘Margaret is a born writer’.

“But my mother didn’t believe her – I was always told I was dim-witted.”

After getting married, having five children, working two jobs, and surviving on “four of five hours of sleep” for many years, Margaret says it was hard to find the time for her passion.

A tale inspired by her grandparents’ love story

But she was inspired to put pen to paper at the age of 59 when her mother told her about her grandparents, who she had never known.

Margaret learned the couple had met as patients together in Dundee Royal Infirmary during the First World War.

Tragically, after marrying and having children, her grandfather was killed in a ship bombing.

Of Time and Tides was inspired by Margaret’s grandparents.

Margaret said: “That started it – I borrowed a typewriter and I started writing.

“I built a story around what my mother had told me.”

Margaret then enrolled in a creative writing course at Dundee University and went on to write eight more books.

What’s next?

Margaret is hoping to see her second book – The House on Juniper Drivewhich has been sent to her publisher, in print soon.

The novel, which follows the various occupants of a mysterious house over several years, is her granddaughter’s personal favourite.

Margaret said: “My granddaughter is an avid reader, she’s never without a book, and I gave her The House on Juniper Drive, and she has read it eight times.

“I would really like it to be published, for her.”

