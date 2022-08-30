Dundee United defender rages ‘we are wasting everyone’s time’ after Celtic horror show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United defender rages ‘we are wasting everyone’s time’ after Celtic horror show

By Alan Temple
August 30 2022, 7.00am Updated: August 30 2022, 10.38am
Freeman in action against the Hoops
Freeman in action against the Hoops

Kieran Freeman has described Dundee United’s record-breaking 9-0 defeat against Celtic as “shocking”, adding: “We are wasting everyone’s time.”

The capitulation against the Hoops was the biggest home defeat in the Scottish top-flight since the introduction of a 12-team division in 1998.

The toiling Terrors have now shipped 23 goals in four matches, with their porousness and lack of resilience now bordering on the ludicrous.

United are rock-bottom of the Premiership and without a win, with pressure mounting on head coach Jack Ross.

Freeman holds off David Turnbull

“The scoreline said it all, it was a terrible day.

“There’s nothing we can say to justify it. Everyone knows it was shocking. 

“For everyone to pay their money and for us to produce that, we are wasting everyone’s time.

Can I put my finger on what’s happened? None of us can. 

“We are working hard to try to fix it. Nobody wants to be on the pitch or watching performances like that — it’s horrible.”

United must somehow find a way to rouse themselves for Wednesday’s Premier Sports cup tie against Livingston.

The Lions claimed a 1-0 triumph at Tannadice as recently as August 7, further enhancing their fine record against the Tangerines.

In the last nine meetings between the sides, Livi have emerged victorious on six occasions. United have triumphed once, with two draws in that time.

Cristian Montano lashes home in Livi’s 1-0 win at Tannadice

“As bad as it was, we can’t paper over the cracks — and we have a game on Wednesday,” continued Freeman.

“The only way we can even begin to put it right is by getting a win and staying in the cup.

No game is easy after that (Celtic result). The minimum we have to do is show we’re fighting and at least put some effort in.

“If we had the answers we would have changed it already but nobody has had the answers recently.

“But we need to do it quickly before Wednesday.”

‘You can’t deflect’

While the meek nature of United’s surrenders should prompt ample soul-searching inside the dressing room at Tannadice, Ross is shouldering the flak.

However, Freeman batted away suggestions that the former Hibs and Sunderland gaffer has lost the dressing room.

“The manager can’t do anything on the pitch,” added Freeman. “It was us who produced a 9-0 defeat.

“You can’t deflect it onto anyone else but the players.

“It’s easy for people to say we are not playing for the manager based on that performance — but everyone is playing for him.”

He added: “I can’t say everything’s perfect, because of what we have produced.”

 

Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
