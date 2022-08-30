Dundee United defender rages ‘we are wasting everyone’s time’ after Celtic horror show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kieran Freeman has described Dundee United’s record-breaking 9-0 defeat against Celtic as “shocking”, adding: “We are wasting everyone’s time.”

The capitulation against the Hoops was the biggest home defeat in the Scottish top-flight since the introduction of a 12-team division in 1998.

The toiling Terrors have now shipped 23 goals in four matches, with their porousness and lack of resilience now bordering on the ludicrous.

United are rock-bottom of the Premiership and without a win, with pressure mounting on head coach Jack Ross.

“The scoreline said it all, it was a terrible day.

“There’s nothing we can say to justify it. Everyone knows it was shocking.

“For everyone to pay their money and for us to produce that, we are wasting everyone’s time.

“Can I put my finger on what’s happened? None of us can.

“We are working hard to try to fix it. Nobody wants to be on the pitch or watching performances like that — it’s horrible.”

United must somehow find a way to rouse themselves for Wednesday’s Premier Sports cup tie against Livingston.

The Lions claimed a 1-0 triumph at Tannadice as recently as August 7, further enhancing their fine record against the Tangerines.

In the last nine meetings between the sides, Livi have emerged victorious on six occasions. United have triumphed once, with two draws in that time.

“As bad as it was, we can’t paper over the cracks — and we have a game on Wednesday,” continued Freeman.

“The only way we can even begin to put it right is by getting a win and staying in the cup.

“No game is easy after that (Celtic result). The minimum we have to do is show we’re fighting and at least put some effort in.

“If we had the answers we would have changed it already but nobody has had the answers recently.

“But we need to do it quickly before Wednesday.”

‘You can’t deflect’

While the meek nature of United’s surrenders should prompt ample soul-searching inside the dressing room at Tannadice, Ross is shouldering the flak.

However, Freeman batted away suggestions that the former Hibs and Sunderland gaffer has lost the dressing room.

“The manager can’t do anything on the pitch,” added Freeman. “It was us who produced a 9-0 defeat.

“You can’t deflect it onto anyone else but the players.

“It’s easy for people to say we are not playing for the manager based on that performance — but everyone is playing for him.”

He added: “I can’t say everything’s perfect, because of what we have produced.”