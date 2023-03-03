Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was ‘spotted’ near petrol station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Investigators believe a man who has been missing since 1990 may have been living in Dundee nearly two decades later.

Keith Woodburn was reported missing from Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria in February 1990.

He was last seen by family members the previous year, having spent the majority of his life in Ulverston in the Lake District.

In recent weeks, police have launched new appeals for information as they try to track him down.

One of these appeals sparked a report of what officers believe to be a credible sighting of Mr Woodburn in Dundee between 2005 and 2006.

Investigator reveals more details of Dundee ‘sighting’

Now, Alan Hasler – a civilian investigator working for Cumbria Police on the case – has revealed more about that Dundee sighting in an interview with The Courier.

Mr Hasler, who is a former police officer, says the sighting is thought to be legitimate as it came from someone who knew Mr Woodburn from his time in north-west England.

He said: “There was an appeal launched last month both in Aberdeen and in Cumbria based on the last known sighting.

“From this recent appeal, a male who knew Keith back in the day in Ulverston came forward to say he saw him near the Jet garage (on the A90 Forfar Road in Dundee).

“At that point they didn’t know he was missing but due to them waiting in traffic, they got a good look at him.

“He was certain it was Mr Woodburn carrying shopping bags heading south on the A90 on foot.

“Looking at the area, there are two housing schemes there (Mill o’ Mains and Fintry).

“Given he was on foot with shopping bags, he may have been living locally at that time.

“Although it’s nearly 20 years ago now, it has moved the investigation on.”

Mr Hasler says Cumbria Police has been liaising with Mr Woodburn’s family with updates.

Family ‘pleased’ with new information

He added: “Had (Mr Woodburn) been in a car at the filling station it would put a completely different complexion on the thing.

“Speaking to the family, they’re pleased with the new information that has come to light.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Woodburn’s surviving family who would be grateful with any information that could provide them closure.”

Officers have also appealed directly to Mr Woodburn to come forward.

Police say the image used of the missing man was taken some time before he was last seen.

Anyone with information on Mr Woodburn’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 and request to speak to Cumbria Police.