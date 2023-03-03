Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was ‘spotted’ near petrol station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was ‘spotted’ near petrol station

By James Simpson
March 3 2023, 5.45am
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View

Investigators believe a man who has been missing since 1990 may have been living in Dundee nearly two decades later.

Keith Woodburn was reported missing from Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria in February 1990.

He was last seen by family members the previous year, having spent the majority of his life in Ulverston in the Lake District.

In recent weeks, police have launched new appeals for information as they try to track him down.

One of these appeals sparked a report of what officers believe to be a credible sighting of Mr Woodburn in Dundee between 2005 and 2006.

Investigator reveals more details of Dundee ‘sighting’

Now, Alan Hasler – a civilian investigator working for Cumbria Police on the case – has revealed more about that Dundee sighting in an interview with The Courier.

Mr Hasler, who is a former police officer, says the sighting is thought to be legitimate as it came from someone who knew Mr Woodburn from his time in north-west England.

He said: “There was an appeal launched last month both in Aberdeen and in Cumbria based on the last known sighting.

“From this recent appeal, a male who knew Keith back in the day in Ulverston came forward to say he saw him near the Jet garage (on the A90 Forfar Road in Dundee).

Mr Woodburn is thought to have been seen walking next to the A90 Forfar Road. Image: Google Street View

“At that point they didn’t know he was missing but due to them waiting in traffic, they got a good look at him.

“He was certain it was Mr Woodburn carrying shopping bags heading south on the A90 on foot.

“Looking at the area, there are two housing schemes there (Mill o’ Mains and Fintry).

“Given he was on foot with shopping bags, he may have been living locally at that time.

“Although it’s nearly 20 years ago now, it has moved the investigation on.”

Mr Hasler says Cumbria Police has been liaising with Mr Woodburn’s family with updates.

Family ‘pleased’ with new information

He added: “Had (Mr Woodburn) been in a car at the filling station it would put a completely different complexion on the thing.

“Speaking to the family, they’re pleased with the new information that has come to light.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Woodburn’s surviving family who would be grateful with any information that could provide them closure.”

Officers have also appealed directly to Mr Woodburn to come forward.

Police say the image used of the missing man was taken some time before he was last seen.

Anyone with information on Mr Woodburn’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 and request to speak to Cumbria Police.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Police have sealed off Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police seal off Dundee street amid ongoing incident
Dundee-born Adam Handling and Mark McCabe from Tannadice went head to head in the final Scottish round of Great British Menu. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Dundee and Angus-born chefs went head to head in final Great British Menu Scottish…
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for 'active freeway' on busy Dundee roads
3
CR0041484.,Sheanne Mulholland Dundee, Downfield Primary Book Day,picture shows; Brooke McMillan primary 7 , thursday 2nd March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
How World Book Day has become 'less gimmicky' at Dundee and Angus primary schools
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
Drumgeith Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Casualty taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on Dundee road
The deposit return scheme is set to go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.
'Phenomenal' or failing: Who's telling the truth about the Deposit Return Scheme?
Mark Ford standing in front of a mouldy window surround.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee housing minister needs to tackle appalling conditions in her own back…
Michael Martin admitted assaulting a worker at Asda on Milton of Craigie Road, Dundee.
Dundee man jailed for police pursuits and Asda assault

Most Read

1
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The court was told the Dunsires were savagely beaten in the yard of Matthew and Son in Kirkclady.
Man tells trial he thought he would die during ‘abduction’ and brutal attack at…
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 resurfacing works Picture shows; M90. M90. Supplied by M90 near Glenfarg Date; Unknown
Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week
5
A man has died and another is in hospital after the fire. Image: Stewart Cowper.
Fatal Perth fire happened while police investigated site’s safety measures
6
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
7
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre’s maintenance issues
8
Garry Myles.
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
9
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
10
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie

More from The Courier

Theresa Lawson, group chief executive of Journeycall‘s parent company ESP Group. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Journeycall: Offshore threat prompts action at major Angus employer
The Cupar recycling centre closure could lead to fly-tipping
Cupar recycling centre closure: Calls for urgent end to bulky uplift fees amid fly-tipping…
Ian Murray will lead Raith Rovers into their defence of the SPFL Trust Trophy.
Raith Rovers release details for SPFL Trust Trophy final as they prepare for cup…
The Pars fans are set to turn out in their numbers once again. Image: Craig Brown.
FAN VIEW: 'Excruciatingly nervous watching' potential as Dunfermline look to keep up impressive records…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Guest house stalker and Facebook sleuth
Logan Sinclair and Emily Wilkinson (both primary 1) from The Community School of Auchterarder celebrating World Book Day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Auchterarder pupils dress up as their favourite characters to mark World Book Day
Rory McAllister has urged his Montrose team-mates to bounce back from Darvel defeat. Image: SNS
Rory McAllister not burdened by 300-goal milestone as prolific striker bids to fire Montrose…
Post Thumbnail
Holyrood inquiry demands as £2bn woodland deal fuels 'greenwashing' fears
Chief Inspector Colin Robson gave evidence to the inquiry. Image: PA.
Sheku Bayoh arrest officers told to 'relax' but not discuss death
Some of the tasty products at the new Stephens drive-thru in Leven. Image: Stephens.
Stephens: New Leven drive-thru bakery open for business

Editor's Picks

Most Commented