Cupar recycling centre closure: Calls for urgent end to bulky uplift fees amid fly-tipping threats

Angry Cupar residents have demanded an immediate end to bulky uplift charges amid fears of a “fly-tipping pandemic”.

The call follows the sudden closure of the town’s recycling centre at the weekend following a health and safety alert.

And there are already reports of people threatening to fly tip in protest at the move.

Bulky uplift fees for items too big to fit in wheelie bins will be scrapped across Fife from April.

But people in Cupar say they should be exempt now due to the “scandalous” loss of the Coal Road centre.

Charges are currently set at £15 or £30 depending on the type and volume of items to be collected.

Cupar Community Council chairwoman Gina Logan says residents are getting a raw deal.

And she has the backing of SNP councillor Stefan Hoggan-Radu, who said: “We’re going to end up with a fly-tipping pandemic in Cupar if this continues.”

Fly-tipping threats on social media

He added: “There are people actively saying on social media they are going to fly tip in protest.

“Obviously I don’t condone that but it is definitely going to happen.”

Piles of rubbish were previously left at the site when it was closed during the Covid lockdown.

Cupar recycling centre has long been considered unfit for purpose and had only been open two days a week since the lifting of Covid restrictions.

Mrs Logan said: “There were election promises that our recycling centre would be the same as everywhere else. It’s scandalous.

“A lot of people came to our community council meeting last night and they were very angry.

“There was a lady of 90 who now has no idea how she’s meant to get rid of her rubbish.”

She added: “We need to push for immediate free bulky uplifts. We need it now.”

Call for Cupar recycling centre to reopen as soon as possible

Fife Council commissioned a health and safety inspection of Cupar recycling centre in the hope of reinstating pedestrian access.

The results have yet to be published but inspectors are believed to have expressed concern about staffing levels as well as the size and shape of the site.

The council’s environment spokeswoman Jan Wincott said: “In all consciousness we couldn’t keep the centre open without taking mitigating steps.”

Plans will now be drawn up to reinstate recycling facilities in Cupar at a new site.

In the meantime, Mr Hoggan-Radu has launched a petition calling for the existing site to be made safe and reopened as soon as possible.

He said: “We need to make sure the current site is opened safely until a new site is found and built, which could take up to a year.”