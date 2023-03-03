Cupar recycling centre closure: Calls for urgent end to bulky uplift fees amid fly-tipping threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cupar recycling centre closure: Calls for urgent end to bulky uplift fees amid fly-tipping threats

By Claire Warrender
March 3 2023, 5.50am
The Cupar recycling centre closure could lead to fly-tipping
Cupar recycling centre.

Angry Cupar residents have demanded an immediate end to bulky uplift charges amid fears of a “fly-tipping pandemic”.

The call follows the sudden closure of the town’s recycling centre at the weekend following a health and safety alert.

And there are already reports of people threatening to fly tip in protest at the move.

Cupar recycling centre
Cupar recycling centre closed suddenly. Image: Google Maps.

Bulky uplift fees for items too big to fit in wheelie bins will be scrapped across Fife from April.

But people in Cupar say they should be exempt now due to the “scandalous” loss of the Coal Road centre.

Charges are currently set at £15 or £30 depending on the type and volume of items to be collected.

Cupar Community Council chairwoman Gina Logan says residents are getting a raw deal.

And she has the backing of SNP councillor Stefan Hoggan-Radu, who said: “We’re going to end up with a fly-tipping pandemic in Cupar if this continues.”

Fly-tipping threats on social media

He added: “There are people actively saying on social media they are going to fly tip in protest.

“Obviously I don’t condone that but it is definitely going to happen.”

Piles of rubbish were previously left at the site when it was closed during the Covid lockdown.

There are fears the Cupar recycling centre closure could lead to a repeat of scenes like this in 2020.

Cupar recycling centre has long been considered unfit for purpose and had only been open two days a week since the lifting of Covid restrictions.

Mrs Logan said: “There were election promises that our recycling centre would be the same as everywhere else. It’s scandalous.

Gina Logan is angry about the Cupar recycling centre closure. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“A lot of people came to our community council meeting last night and they were very angry.

“There was a lady of 90 who now has no idea how she’s meant to get rid of her rubbish.”

She added: “We need to push for immediate free bulky uplifts. We need it now.”

Call for Cupar recycling centre to reopen as soon as possible

Fife Council commissioned a health and safety inspection of Cupar recycling centre in the hope of reinstating pedestrian access.

The results have yet to be published but inspectors are believed to have expressed concern about staffing levels as well as the size and shape of the site.

The council’s environment spokeswoman Jan Wincott said: “In all consciousness we couldn’t keep the centre open without taking mitigating steps.”

Plans will now be drawn up to reinstate recycling facilities in Cupar at a new site.

In the meantime, Mr Hoggan-Radu has launched a petition calling for the existing site to be made safe and reopened as soon as possible.

He said: “We need to make sure the current site is opened safely until a new site is found and built, which could take up to a year.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented